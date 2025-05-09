‘Godzilla x Kong’ Sequel Sets ‘Supernova’ Title as Production Commences

Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. have officially announced the title of the sixth Monsterverse movie “Godzilla x Kong: Supernova,” as production kicked off in Queensland, Australia, the companies announced on Friday.

Grant Sputore (“I Am Mother”) is directing the sixth Monsterverse film set to hit theaters on May 26, 2027. “Shang-Chi” writer David Callaham along with “I Am Mother” writer Michael Lloyd Green wrote the current draft of the script.

The film stars Dan Stevens, Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O’Connell, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Sam Neill, Matthew Modine and Delroy Lindo.

The franchise continues to draw global audiences with 2024’s “Godzilla x Kong” becoming its highest-grossing installment and the highest-grossing “Godzilla” film of all time. The next entry will feature several new human characters alongside the beloved and iconic Titans Godzilla and Kong as they face off against a cataclysmic world-ending threat.

A brief teaser video was also released which you can watch below.

Ten years strong, Legendary’s Monsterverse is an expansive cross-platform story universe centering around humanity’s battle to survive in a world facing a catastrophic new reality – the monsters of our myths and legends being real. Beginning with “Godzilla” in 2014 and continuing through 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island,” 2019’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” 2021’s “Godzilla vs. Kong” and, most recently, the record-breaking “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” the Monsterverse has accumulated over $2.5 billion at the global box office and expanded into the highly successful event series “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” for Apple TV+.