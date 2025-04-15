Sam Neill Joins Next Monsterverse Movie at Legendary

Legendary has closed a deal for Sam Neill to join the cast of the next theatrical feature film in their Monsterverse franchise from director Grant Sputore, the studio announced on Tuesday.

Neill joins previously announced cast including Dan Stevens, who is reprising his role as “Trapper,” Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O’Connell, Delroy Lindo, Matthew Modine, and Alycia Debnam-Carey.

Dave Callaham wrote the current draft of the script.

The franchise continues to draw global audiences with 2024’s “Godzilla x Kong” becoming its highest-grossing installment and the highest-grossing “Godzilla” film of all time. The next entry will feature several new human characters alongside the beloved and iconic Titans Godzilla and Kong as they face off against a cataclysmic world-ending threat.

Ten years strong, Legendary’s Monsterverse is an expansive cross-platform story universe centering around humanity’s battle to survive in a world facing a catastrophic new reality – the monsters of our myths and legends being real. Beginning with “Godzilla” in 2014 and continuing through 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island,” 2019’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” 2021’s “Godzilla vs. Kong” and, most recently, the record-breaking “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” the Monsterverse has accumulated over $2.5 billion at the global box office and expanded into the highly successful event series “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” for Apple TV+.

Including an inter-connected world of video games, graphic novels, toys and live experiences, it represents epic entertainment on the largest possible scale.

Neill’s credits include the “Jurassic Park” franchise, “Hunt for the Wilderpeople,” and “The Piano,” among many others. He was most recently seen in “Apples Never Fall” for Peacock.

Neill is repped by CAA and Authentic Talent Management.