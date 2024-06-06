‘Godzilla x Kong’ Sequel Sets ‘I Am Mother’ Director Grant Sputore

Legendary has closed a deal with director Grant Sputore to direct the next theatrical feature film in their Monsterverse franchise, the company announced Thursday.

“Shang-Chi” writer David Callaham has been tapped to write the next “Godzilla x Kong” installment.

Sputore’s debut feature, “I Am Mother,” stars Hilary Swank, Clara Rugaard and Rose Byrne. The sci-fi thriller premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews before being acquired by Netflix.

10 years strong, Legendary’s Monsterverse is an expansive cross-platform story universe centering around humanity’s battle to survive in a world facing a catastrophic new reality – the monsters of our myths and legends being real. Beginning with “Godzilla” in 2014 and continuing through 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island,” 2019’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” 2021’s “Godzilla vs. Kong” and, most recently, the record-breaking “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” the Monsterverse has accumulated over $2.5 billion at the global box office and expanded into the highly successful event series “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” for Apple TV+.

Including an inter-connected world of video games, graphic novels, toys and live experiences, Legendary’s Monsterverse represents epic entertainment on the largest possible scale.

As a commercial director, Sputore’s work has been recognized at every major advertising award show around the world, including the Cannes Lions, D&AD, Clios, Spikes, NY Festivals, London International and AWARD.

Grant Sputore is repped by CAA, Navigation Media Group, and Jeff Hynick and Peter C. Sample at Jackoway Austen Tyerman.