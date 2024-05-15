Show your love for “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” now available digitally, with some fresh new products from Mondo, including a new vinyl figure colorway and a brand-new poster.

Earlier this year we brought you the first look at Mondo’s soft vinyl figure treatment for the titular characters from the blockbuster “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.” Those figures had a bright neon color scheme chosen by director Adam Wingard. Now they are back in a colorway that is more true to how they appear in the film, while still paying homage to sofubi, a type of soft vinyl toy popular in Japan. These figures are swivel-articulated and Kong comes equipped with a swappable mech arm and battle axe, obviously.

Mondo

Mondo

Each figure has an edition size of 500, with a height of 10 inches (Godzilla is slightly taller) and a weight of 4 pounds. They are $190 each, feature concept design by Hector Arce, sculpt by Arce and Alex Brewer, engineering by Tommy Hodges, paint by Arce, packaging art by Tom Whalen and packaging design by Jordan Christianson. The toys were photographed by Robert Howell and Eugene Feliciano.

We are also super thrilled to debut a new timed edition poster by artist and illustrator Jonathan Wayshak, also for “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.” The 24” by 36” screen-printed poster is a striking black-and-white tableau featuring Godzilla and Kong battling the movie’s villain the Skar King, a ferocious ape from deep within Hollow Earth. The poster will go for $80. See it below.

The only question remains: will Godzilla and Kong battle it out on your desk or on your wall?