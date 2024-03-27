“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” opening on Friday, takes the beloved kaiju to the next level. And a pair of new soft vinyl figures, courtesy of Mondo, will have you roaring with delight. See them above.

The figures, which will cost $190 each, pay tribute to both the new movie, with its bright neon color scheme beautifully chosen by director Adam Wingard, and to the history of Japanese collecting – including the type of kaiju that Godzilla and Kong embody. (These are paying homage to sofubi, a type of soft vinyl toy popular in Japan.) The colors are garish, heightening the already extreme palette of the movie, and Kong is sporting his new power glove (he gets hurt, as you can imagine) and his magic ax. Because what is King Kong without his robo-glove and magic ax? Just a regular old giant gorilla.

In “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” the Titans of the earth and the Hollow Earth band together to thwart an even more villainous foe. It takes the already outrageous “Godzilla vs. Kong” from 2021 and turns it up several degrees, as you can tell by the toys alone. Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry return from “Godzilla vs. Kong,” this time joined by Dan Stevens and “Andor” standout Alex Ferns. If you want monster mayhem, look no further.

More details about the new Mondo “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” figures can be found on their official site.

“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” opens this Friday everywhere.