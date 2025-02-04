Super7 Reveals ‘Godzilla’ Fun! Fun! Figures, Including ‘Godzilla Minus One’ | Exclusive

Godzilla is back. But thankfully, he’s only 5 inches tall and very, very cute.

Super7 has returned with their new FUN! FUN! line, inspired by vintage Japanese toys of yesteryear and following the cute, minimal aesthetic of their Mascot Vinyl figures. The newest additions to the line-up include soft vinyl figures of “Godzilla Minus One” (including one Amazon-exclusive “Godzilla Minus Color” variant), Godzilla ’89 and Mechagodzilla ’93.

According to the official release, they are “packed in delightfully colorful, collector-friendly window box packaging,” which make them must-have figures for any collector.

See photos and learn more about the figures, below.

Godzilla Minus One

MSRP: $25

The King of the Monsters is back to terrorize your shelf with…cuteness! Inspired by the vintage Japanese toys of the past and following the cute, minimal aesthetic of Super7’s Mascot Vinyl figures, the new 5” tall, 2-part vinyl Toho FUN! FUN!™ figure of Godzilla Minus One is based on the 2023 award-winning film of the same name and crafted from premium soft vinyl. Packed in delightfully colorful, collector-friendly window box packaging, this FUN! FUN! figure is a must-have for any kaiju collector. Collect yours today!

Inspired by the 2023 film Godzilla Minus One

Figure is 5” tall and is articulated at the neck

Premium soft vinyl construction

Packed in collector-friendly window box packaging

The perfect gift for Godzilla collectors or Toho fans; collect the entire assortment of Toho action figures, accessories, and apparel by Super7!

Super 7

Godzilla ‘89

MSRP: $25

Godzilla has awakened from its volcanic prison and is on its way to Japan, leaving a trail of… cute in its wake! Inspired by the vintage Japanese toys of the past and following the cute, minimal aesthetic of Super7’s Mascot Vinyl figures, the new 5” tall, 2-part vinyl Toho FUN! FUN!™ figure of Godzilla ‘89 is based on the Heisei-era film Godzilla vs. Biollante (regarded as one of the most iconic versions of the King of the Monsters) and crafted from premium soft vinyl. Packed in delightfully colorful, collector-friendly window box packaging, this FUN! FUN! figure is a must-have for any kaiju collector. Collect yours today!

Inspired by the 1989 film Godzilla vs. Biollante

Figure is 5” tall with articulation at the neck

Premium soft vinyl construction

Packed in patisserie-style window box packaging

The perfect gift for Godzilla collectors or Toho fans; collect the entire assortment of Toho action figures, accessories, and apparel by Super7!

Super7

Mechagodzilla ‘93

MSRP: $25

Get up close and huggable with the new Toho FUN! FUN!™ figure of Mechagodzilla ‘93! Inspired by the vintage Japanese toys of the past and following the cute, minimal aesthetic of Super7’s Mascot Vinyl figures, the new 5” tall, 2-part vinyl Mechagodzilla FUN! FUN! figure is based on the Heisei-era film Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II and is crafted from premium soft vinyl. Packed in delightfully colorful, collector-friendly window box packaging, this FUN! FUN! figure is a must-have for any kaiju collector. Collect yours today!

Inspired by the 1993 film Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II

Figure is 5” tall with articulation at the neck

Premium soft vinyl construction

Packed in patisserie-style window box packaging

The perfect gift for Godzilla collectors or Toho fans; collect the entire assortment of Toho action figures, accessories, and apparel by Super7!

Super7

Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color (*Amazon Exclusive*)

MSRP: $25

Godzilla has risen from the sea to ravage an unsuspecting post-war Japan and it has never looked more… adorable! Inspired by the vintage Japanese toys of the past and following the cute, minimal aesthetic of Super7’s Mascot Vinyl figures, the new 5” tall, 2-part vinyl grayscale Godzilla Minus One FUN! FUN!™ figure, inspired by the 2024 film Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color, is crafted from premium soft vinyl. Packed in delightfully-colorful, collector-friendly window box packaging, this FUN! FUN! figure is a must-have for any kaiju collector—grab yours today!