Godzilla Takes Down the US, City by City, in ‘Godzilla vs. America’ Comic | Exclusive

Godzilla has long represented Japan, with the creature often being seen as a post-World War II nationalist response to the devastation of the war and the effects of the nuclear bomb. But new anthology comic series “Godzilla vs. America” is one of the more direct attacks Godzilla has made on another country, specifically going after the United States and taking it down city by city, with each issue focused on a different locale.

The first issue is “Godzilla vs. Chicago,” with four stories featuring the Windy City facing the wind of Godzilla’s atomic breath.

“The L train experiences its worst delays yet, Godzilla interrupts a major sporting event and a new Chicago-based superhero reaches the end of her rope,” the book’s official solicitation teases.

The project was announced Friday at New York Comic Con, alongside “Godzilla: Heist” and “Mothra: Queen of Monsters.”

“Godzilla vs. America” is pulling in creators associated with each city to work on those respective issues. The Second City issue’s team includes:

Tim Seeley (“Nightwing,” “Local Man”)

Mike Costa (“G.I. Joe: Cobra,” TV series “Lucifer”)

Ryan Browne (“Eight Billion Genies”)

Caroline Cash (“PeePeePooPoo,” recent Eisner Award winner)

Ezra Claytan Daniels (“Upgrade Soul,” TV series “Doom Patrol”)

Seeley, Daniels and Cash are each writing and drawing 10-page stories, while Costa is writing a 10-page story with Browne on art.

Costa shared his own personal connection to both Godzilla and his collaborator Browne in a statement. “Ryan and I used to watch monster movies in my basement as kids, so it’s an incredible honor to be working with him on a story for the world’s most famous and terrifying dinosaur. We’re lucky to — wait. I’m sorry, Ryan has just explained to me that Godzilla isn’t actually a dinosaur at all, but is instead an irradiated sea monster who represents mankind’s anxieties about unchecked destructive technologies and their consequences in the face of an implacable and indomitable natural world. Wow. This story is going to be even cooler!”

View Browne’s full cover to the book, here:

The cover to “Godzilla vs. America — Chicago,” art by Ryan Browne (courtesy IDW)

A more taciturn Seeley shared his own take on the city and the medium that he loves most.

“There’s not much I love in the world more than comics. Maybe Chicago,” Seeley said. “And there’s not much I love more than Chicago. Maybe Godzilla. And so, the chance to combine so many beloved things together for IDW’s ‘Godzilla vs. America’ series is a pleasure and an honor. I will mess up my favorite town with the greatest kaiju. Better call ‘Dibs’ on an oxygen destroyer.”

Beyond its primary cover from artist Browne, writer/artist Seeley is delivering a variant cover, while a special black-and-white version of the Browne cover is being offered as a retailer incentive.

See Seeley’s variant cover, here:

Alternate cover to “Godzilla vs. America — Chicago,” art by Tim Seeley (courtesy IDW)

The book is set for four issues, with the other cities set to be revealed at a later date. While not yet announced, we’re guessing New York City is likely to get its due — but where else? Washington, D.C.? Los Angeles?

Given its location between Japan and the U.S., a pop-in to Hawaii could make for some fun calamitous adventure. Personally, we’re rooting for him to specifically target Burbank.

“Like most sci-fi fans, Godzilla holds a special place in my heart,” Daniels shared in a statement. “I’ve always found the metaphor so compelling — and I love judging every new Godzilla project by what it adds to that conversation. I never would’ve dreamed I’d get to be a small part of that conversation myself; I can’t wait to add my two cents.”

The project is the latest in a run from IDW looking to capitalize on the character’s recent resurgence in popularity between projects like the Monsterverse films and TV series, as well as the success of “Godzilla Minus One.” That film happens to be getting another theatrical re-release next month with 13 minutes of bonus content.

Artist Jacob Edgar also illustrated this promo art, showcasing the entire series:

Promo art for “Godzilla vs. America” by Jacob Edgar (courtesy IDW)

“‘Godzilla vs. America’ is one of the most exciting projects I’ve worked on at IDW,” editor of IDW’s Godzilla comics line Jake Williams said. “It’s a chance to highlight cities across the country and the creative talent that lives in them. For those living in these cities, these comics are going to feel like coming home — for everyone else, this is going to be a high octane tour of America taken on the back of Godzilla.”

“Godzilla vs. America — Chicago” hits stores on Feb. 26, 2025.

See the alternate black-and-white version of the first issue’s cover, below: