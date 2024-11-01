‘Godzilla Minus One’ Writer-Director Takashi Yamazaki Returns for New Godzilla Movie

The Oscar-winning filmmaker will also serve as visual effects supervisor on the Toho film

godzilla-minus-one
Toho

A new “Godzilla” movie is in development with “Godzilla Minus One” writer/director/visual effects supervisor Takashi Yamazaki set to return, Toho announced on Friday.

“Godzilla Minus One,” released at the end of last year, was a surprise box office smash. The movie, made for less than $10 million, was set before the events of the original 1954 “Godzilla” movie (hence the “minus one”) and wound up making $116 million worldwide. It is the highest grossing Japanese film in United States box office history and the third most successful foreign language film in the United States (after “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and “Life is Beautiful”).

Godzilla Minus One
Read Next
‘Godzilla Minus One’ to Release Deluxe Home Video Edition | Exclusive Video

The movie also won the Best Visual Effects Oscar at this year’s awards, beating behemoths like “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3,” “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” and “Napoleon.”

“Godzilla Minus One” is back in theaters this weekend, both the regular version and the “Minus Color” black-and-white version, in more than 1,000 theaters.

On Nov. 3, Godzilla Day, the franchise turns 70. And the character is really having a moment – between the Japanese “Godzilla Minus One” and the American “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” which came out this spring and grossed $571 million worldwide, making it the highest grossing “Godzilla” movie ever.

Adam Wingard Godzilla x Kong
Read Next
'Godzilla x Kong' Sequel Loses Adam Wingard

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.