‘Big Brother’ Unveils Intricate Mystery Hotel Theme for Season 27 | Photos

“Big Brother” is promising a summer of mystery when Season 27 premieres next week, as seen by CBS’s new first-look images of the updated house theme — aka, Hotel Mystère.

“Houseguests will enter the enigmatic Hotel Mystère, a place where secrets lurk behind every door and nothing is as it seems,” the network teased on Wednesday. “In a season full of surprises, the premiere will be filled with unexpected twists and turns, including a masked visitor, a secret accomplice and the shocking arrival of a ‘Mystery Houseguest’ whose identity will remain under wraps … at least for now.”

The “Big Brother: A Summer of Mystery” house features a reception area with 75 key boxes filled with potential clues for later in the game, a spooky attic bedroom, sleeper car bunk beds (for the first time since Season 1), a rooftop garden kitchen, a secluded wine cellar, a Victorian conservatory straight out of Clue, a poisonous bar lounge and even a vintage boxing ring gym.

Plus, there’s also hidden passageways, such as an entryway behind a bookshelf that is reminiscent of Rachel’s secret gold room from Season 6 or Paul’s phone booth corridor from Season 18.

As for the summer schedule, all of this year’s episodes will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT on their respective days — Thursday, Sunday, Wednesday and every other Friday — meaning it will be easier than ever to keep track of the hamsters. Paramount+ and Pluto TV viewers will also be able to follow along on the live feeds, of course.

Those Friday episodes will be called “Big Brother: Unlocked,” where three former All-Stars will analyze gameplay and share their expert knowledge with fans — similar to how past winners Taylor Hale, Jag Bains and Cody Calafiore offered commentary on Season 26 last year.

Check out the new “Big Brother: A Summer of Mystery” house photos, below:

Check in for “Big Brother” Season 27 on Thursday, July 10, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.