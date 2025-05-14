‘Big Brother 27’ Sets July Premiere for ‘Biggest Season Ever’ With All New Houseguests

CBS has set “Big Brother 27” to premiere on July 10 — but first, let’s break down what’s changing for the series’ “biggest season ever” since it premiered back in the summer of 2000.

As always, Julie Chen Moonves will be back to welcome a brand-new group of houseguests into the Big Brother house with a 90-minute premiere on Thursday, July 10, followed by another 90-minute episode on Sunday, July 13.

For the remainder of the season, all Wednesday night episodes will also be 90 minutes long, while Thursdays and Sundays will revert back to their normal hour-long length. However, for Season 27, CBS is adding “Big Brother: Unlocked” to the schedule every other Friday, where three former all-stars will analyze gameplay and share their expert knowledge with fans.

“Expect the unexpected with more hours than ever of ‘Big Brother’ this summer, and a season full of twists and turns,” the network teased on Wednesday.

Plus, all of this year’s episodes will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT on their respective days, meaning it will be easier than ever to keep track of the hamsters. Paramount+ and Pluto TV viewers will also be able to follow along on the live feeds, of course.

No word yet on who these BB All-Stars will be, but it stands to reason the “Unlocked” format will echo the special episode “Big Brother 26” tried out with past winners Taylor Hale, Jag Bains and Cody Calafiore last year.

“Big Brother” returns for Season 27 on Thursday, July 10, at 8 p.m ET on CBS.