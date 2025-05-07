‘The Real Housewives of Rhode Island’ Ordered at Bravo

Bravo is taking it back to the East Coast with “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island,” marking the 12th American installment in the iconic unscripted franchise.

“RHORI” joins fellow newly ordered series “Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition,” as well as a reimagined version of “Ladies of London.” Plus, “Shahs of Sunset” stars Reza Farahan, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi and Mercedes “MJ” Javid are set to reunite on “The Valley: Persian Style” (working title).

“Set against the shores of the Ocean State, ‘The Real Housewives’ franchise expands into the world of a tight-knit circle of Rhode Islanders who have deep community roots and families that go back generations,” Bravo teased on Wednesday. “With aspirational lives, thriving businesses and tangled family dynamics, these decade-long friendships prove that in a state this small, there’s no escaping your past… or each other.”

These four greenlights will be accompanied by new seasons of “Below Deck Med” (Season 10), “Below Deck Down Under” (Season 4), “Married to Medicine” (Season 12), “Southern Charm” (Season 11), “Southern Hospitality” (Season 4), “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” (Season 15), “The Real Housewives of Orange County” (Season 19), “The Real Housewives of Potomac” (Season 10) and “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” (Season 6), which have all now been renewed.

All of the above join previously renewed reality series “Below Deck,” “Next Gen NYC,” “The Real Housewives of Miami,” “Kings Court” and “Vanderpump Rules,” while “The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” is set to move from Peacock to Bravo for Season 2.

The “RH” franchise began with “The Real Housewives of Orange County” in March 2006, and has since spawned 11 stateside series, dozens of international iterations and even more spin-offs. The most recent Bravo entry, “The Real Housewives of Dubai,” was canceled after two seasons in 2024.

All Bravo shows are available to stream on Peacock the day after their linear premiere.