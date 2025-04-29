Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers’ 4th Annual Las Culturistas Culture Awards to Air on Bravo in August

The Las Culturistas Culture Awards airing on Bravo and Peacock? We think so, honey.

That’s right. The fourth iteration of the LCCAs from Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers’ “Las Culturistas” podcast is set to air Aug. 5 on Bravo and the next day on Peacock, NBCUniversal announced on Tuesday.

“The word ‘culture’ is defined as ‘the arts and other manifestations of human intellectual achievement regarded collectively,’” Rogers and Yang said in a joint statement. “We are so thrilled to eliminate that whole ‘intellectual’ part entirely with the LCCA’s airing on Bravo and Peacock this August, alongside our partners at Lionsgate. Because while what the world needs now might be love sweet love, it also needs to see an Oscar-winning actress and a ‘Real Housewife’ come together to present a very heavy award to Oprah, if we can book her. Oprah, u up?!”

“We are so happy to bring the vibrant and whimsical ‘Las Culturistas Culture Awards’ to our Bravo and Peacock audiences,” NBCUni Entertainment EVP of Live Events and Specials Jen Neal added. “Matt and Bowen’s undeniable chemistry, playful humor and love of pop culture’s big and small moments have shaped this spirited award show, redefining what it means to celebrate culture.”

The awards show itself will tape on July 17 in Los Angeles, with a full list of categories and nominees set to be revealed at a later date. As always, the pair of comedians will host — only this time, it’ll be televised.

The Las Culturistas Culture Awards are produced and distributed by Lionsgate Alternative Television. Rogers and Yang are executive producers, alongside fellow EPs Lauren LeMieux, Jonah McMichael, 3 Arts’ Olivia Gerke and showrunner Jane Mun.

The 4th Annual Las Culturistas Culture Awards air Aug. 5 from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo before streaming Aug. 6 on Peacock.