‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 10’: Meet the Cast of 18 Queens

Start your engines, because the biggest race in “Drag Race” herstory is about to begin when “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 10 premieres May 9 on Paramount+.

To mark the milestone moment, RuPaul has invited a staggering 18 fan-favorite former contestants to partake in the franchise’s first-ever Tournament of All Stars. Basically, the queens will be divided into three groups of six, where they will compete for points within their own brackets in order to reach the Top 9 semi-finals and eventually the grand finale’s lip sync smackdown for the crown.

As far as statistics go, Season 14 has the most representation this time around, with six of those queens battling it out for redemption. Plus, there’s even one representative from Season 17, which only just ended last week, and three returning All Stars.

The winner will receive $200,000 and a coveted spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. Meet the full cast, below:

Orange Bracket

Aja for “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 10 (Paramount+) Aja

Season 9 (9th), All Stars 3 (7th)

“Ayo, sis — Aja is in the building! Part Harajuku, part hood, all attitude. This Brooklyn-bred banjee queen from Season 9 and All Stars 3 is back with a fast tongue, sickening vogue moves, and some unfinished business. She’s here to cement her legacy — and snatch that crown.”

Bosco for “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 10 (Paramount+) Bosco

Season 14 (3rd, tie), RPDR Live Untucked

“Seattle’s demon queen is back — with a monster appetite for the crown! Bosco was saved from elimination by a golden chocolate bar in Season 14 and clawed her way to the Finale. Now, this burlesque beauty is armed with cutting-edge fashion and razor-sharp wit and she’s ready to slice through the competition!”

Deja Skye for “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 10 (Paramount+) Deja Skye

Season 14 (6th, tie)

“Season 14’s pastel princess is back, bringing that beautiful mug, a bright sense of humor and a personality as big as her talent. She single-handedly saved her season’s Snatch Game — Yay-yuh! Now, the sky’s the limit for DeJa in this competition, okayyyy!“

Irene the Alien for “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 10 (Paramount+) Irene the Alien

Season 15 (16th)

“Greetings, earthlings! Irene the Alien has landed from Seattle, ready to disrupt the competition. Her time on Season 15 was short, but she made a lasting impact. This go around, her far-out looks and flair for the otherwordly will show the judges she’s no one-episode wonder!”

Olivia Lux for “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 10 (Paramount+) Olivia Lux

Season 13 (5th)

“The delightful diva with the megawatt smile is back for the crown! Olivia Lux lit up Season 13, and now she shines even brighter. A trained musician and proud member of the Miyake-Mugler ballroom house, she’s bringing even more star power to the Mainstage. And this time? She’s not playing nice.”

Phoenix for “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 10 (Paramount+) Phoenix

Season 3 (12th)

“Phoenix rises from the ashes of Season 3 — bigger, bolder and ready to burn up her fellow queens. This boss bitch from the Atlanta drag scene has a fierce competitive streak and wants to show the judges that after all these years, her charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent is still on fire!”

Pink Bracket

Jorgeous for “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 10 (Paramount+) Jorgeous

Season 14 (6th, tie), All Stars 9

“It’s getting muggy in here! Hellotis, it’s your girl, Jorgeous! Fresh off All Stars 9, this pint-sized diva from Season 14 is back to gag the judges with her electrifying performances and remind the world that she was born to do drag. Spicy, stunning and ready to slay — she’s living proof that dynamite comes in small packages!”

Kerri Colby for “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 10 (Paramount+) Kerri Colby

Season 14 (9th)

“A beautiful baddie straight from the doll factory, Kerri Colby is serving face, body and hair for the ages. Repping the legendary House of Colby, the confessional queen of Season 14 has business to attend to — starting with getting her puss-perfect portrait in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.”

Lydia B Kollins for “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 10 (Paramount+) Lydia B Kollins

Season 17 (7th)

“Fresh off Season 17, spooky kooky Lydia B Kollins is making a U-turn back into the werkroom to show she’s been an All Star all along! Her irreverent drag and stamped mug took her far last season, but now this butthole is ready to go all the way — and she’s itching for the crown. No ointment for that!”

Mistress Isabelle Brooks for “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 10 (Paramount+) Mistress Isabelle Brooks

Season 15 (3rd, tie)

“The heavyweight champ of Season 15 is back in the ring, ready to knock out the competition! This larger-than-life Houston diva pulls no punches when it comes to drag pageantry — and she lives to stir the pot. With Mistress, there are no safe words, no mercy and zero tolerance for drag delusion… Get ready to submit.”

Nicole Paige Brooks for “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 10 (Paramount+) Nicole Paige Brooks

Season 2 (11th)

“Hey y’all, it’s Nicole Paige Brooks from Atlanta, Georgia! Fifteen years after her Season 2 debut, this veteran is back to show the children how it’s done. And, yes, her pronouns are ‘legend’ and ‘icon!’”

Tina Burner for “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 10 (Paramount+) Tina Burner

Season 13 (7th)

“Hell yeah! New York’s premier camp comedy queen, Tina Burner, is back to turn it and burn it! After blazing through Season 13, this veteran diva is taking a pit stop from her tours and residencies to set the competition aflame. And yes, she’s still on fire!”

Purple Bracket

Acid Betty for “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 10 (Paramount+) Acid Betty

Season 8 (8th)

“Let the acid trip begin! Season 8’s unapologetic iconoclast Acid Betty returns to the competition to kick ass and take names. She’s a gifted visual artist whose punk rock vibes and unfiltered attitude stood out in the workroom and on the Mainstage, making her a hardcore contender for the crown.”

Alyssa Hunter for “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 10 (Paramount+) Alyssa Hunter

Season 14 (13th)

“It’s officially hunting season, because the trade of Season 14, Alyssa Hunter, is here! Fellow contestants better watch out — you might end up as prey for this polished pageant queen, because this Puerto Rican knockout has her sights set on All Stars glory!”

Cynthia Lee Fontaine for “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 10 (Paramount+) Cynthia Lee Fontaine

Season 8 (10th), Season 9 (1oth)

“It’s time to get Cucu! The beloved queen of Seasons 8 and 9 is back! This Puerto Rican singer, cancer survivor and activist from Texas has the heart of a champion and a zany charm that’ll tickle your funny bone. ¡Prepárate para enamorarte de nuevo!“

Daya Betty for “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 10 (Paramount+) Daya Betty

Season 14 (3rd, tie)

“The statuesque punk rock powerhouse of Season 14 is back! After an early elimination, Daya Betty battled her way to the Grand Finale, proving she’s the ultimate comeback kid. Bold, outspoken and relentless — she’s hungry for the crown and willing to go all the way.”

Denali for “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 10 (Paramount+) Denali

Season 13 (8th)

“Drag’s gold medal bitch has entered the tournament! Denali is an ice-skating athlete-turned-lip sync assassin, and she’s trained hard for the Olympics of Drag. Queens beware — she just might triple lutz and leave the other queens skating on thin ice!”

Ginger Minj for “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 10 (Paramount+) Ginger Minj

Season 7 (2nd, tie), All Stars 2 (8th), All Stars 6 (2nd, tie)

“Ribbit-Ribbit. The glamour toad and southern-fried queen of sass, Ginger Minj, is back to get this competition cooking! This campy powerhouse from Season 7, All Stars 2 and 6 has been wowing fans for years on tours, in Vegas, in films and TV projects — and she’s a cookbook author! She’s now ready for the next chapter in her story — becoming a winner, baby!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 10 premieres with two new episodes Friday, May 9, on Paramount+, paired with new episodes of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked.”