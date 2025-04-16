Nymphia Wind Has Words of Wisdom for Next ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Winner

When RuPaul crowns his 17th “Drag Race” winner this Friday on MTV, Season 16 champion Nymphia Wind will be there (in full step-down eleganza) to pass along the crown and scepter — but that’s not the only thing she has to share.

Ahead of the Season 2 premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! Untucked” on WOW Presents Plus on Wednesday, Nymphia spoke with TheWrap about the final days of her reign and what advice she has for her successor: either Jewels Sparkles, Lexi Love, Onya Nurve or Sam Star.

“Wear it with pride, obviously, and just have the most fun for your reigning year,” she shared. “Nothing’s going to last forever, so just really be in the moment and just enjoy every second of it and don’t take it for granted.”

“I feel like this last year was so unreal. I was flown everywhere every week, so there wasn’t really any time for me to chill and really feel everything,” Nymphia added. “So this year, especially coming up to the finale, it’s just like, ‘Oh my god, I actually won ‘Drag Race!’ It’s so crazy, like, it actually just hit me that I won, so I’m just grateful for everything that has happened and having the opportunity to go everywhere and see everyone. And, you know, having the money and resources to now afford more dramatic looks, that’s always a plus.”

Season 2 of “RPDR Live! Untucked” will feature Bosco, Derrick Barry, Kennedy Davenport, Latrice Royale, Lawrence Chaney and fellow newbie Mirage backstage at the Las Vegas live show at the Flamingo Showroom. So how exactly do these fan-favorites manage to co-exist in the workplace while making sure to bring enough drama to appease the masses?

“Sometimes you just have to realize that sisters fight and it’s fine to not see eye-to-eye. But you always know that at the end of the day, y’all are sisters. We’ve got to support each other,” Nymphia explained. “Also, it’s fun to fight sometimes, because I personally think that through fighting, we grow to understand each other more because you see each other’s perspective and then you slowly realize where the other person is coming from.”

And as for what fans can expect from the show now that she’s arrived in Sin City, she teased: “More yellow, more buffoonery, more s–ts and giggles and, honestly, just a fun time. It was so fun to have this experience and to do the show — it’s so iconic to be able to headline the Vegas strip. So that is an honor in itself. So look forward to more fun in Season 2, because I’m here. Obviously, more yellow and bananas. Well, honestly, there wasn’t really a lot of bananas. But more yellow.”

In addition to Nymphia, Friday’s Grand Finale of the main show will feature Liza Minnelli receiving the ‘Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award,’ as well as Season 16’s co-Miss Congenialities Sapphira Cristál and Xunami Muse (and maybe even Amanda Tori Meating to pass on the Golden Boot). But who does the Queen of Yellow think is this season’s true fashion queen?

“Definitely Lexi,” Nymphia revealed. “I feel like she does a lot of fashion references and she definitely knows her fashions.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 17 ends this Friday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, while “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! Untucked” Season 2 airs Wednesdays on WOW Presents Plus.