Liza Minnelli to Receive the ‘Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award’ From RuPaul at ‘Drag Race’ Season 17 Finale

Liza Minnelli may already be an EGOT recipient, but she’s about to add one more illustrious award to her mantle when “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 17 comes to an end later this month.

That’s because MTV just announced on Tuesday that RuPaul will be presenting the legendary entertainer with the ‘Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award’ during the season finale on April 18.

Minnelli now joins Bob Mackie from Season 15 and Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, from Season 16 as the third LGBTQ icon to earn this distinction.

Plus, Season 17 has already featured an extra-special line-up of guest judges this year, including Katy Perry, Doechii, Quinta Brunson, Betsey Johnson, Sandra Bernhard, Paul W. Downs, Hunter Schafer, June Diane Raphael, Adam Lambert, Jamal Sims, Sam Smith, Jerrod Carmichael, Julia Schlaepfer and Whitney Cummings, as well as Alyssa Edwards and Cheyenne Jackson, with Tracee Ellis Ross still to come.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” is currently the No. 1 show on cable in the 18-34 and 18-49 demographics and just won Outstanding Reality Competition Program at the 2025 GLAAD Media Awards last week.

Lexi Love, Jewels Sparkles, Sam Star, Onya Nurve and Suzie Toot currently remain in the Top 5 to see who ultimately walks away as the winner with the $200,000 grand prize.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 17 airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.