‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 17 Trailer Shows Off Premiere Guest Judge Katy Perry — and a New Immunity Twist

Katy Perry is ready to tuck into Season 17 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” now that MTV has released the star-studded list of extra special guest judges — and the trailer!

As seen in the Thursday teaser, joining the pop superstar in early 2025 will be Quinta Brunson, Sandra Bernhard, Paul W. Downs, Tracee Ellis Ross, Doechii, June Diane Raphael, Hunter Schafer, Jerrod Carmichael, Whitney Cummings, Julia Schlaepfer and Sam Smith, while Law Roach, Adam Lambert, Betsey Johnson and Jamal Sims are all returning to the mainstage as well.

Additionally, the “RPDR” trailer also reveals the rules for the new twist, The Badonka Dunk Tank (which explains the wet promo theme). Once a queen is asked to sashay away after losing their lip sync, they’ll have the chance to pull one of 10 levers at random. If they successfully pick one of the two that result in Michelle Visage getting drenched in water, they’ll stay in the competition — similar to Season 14’s “It’s Chocolate” twist, just with double the odds.

As previously announced, this season’s contestants are Acacia Forgot, Arrietty, Crystal Envy, Hormona Lisa, Jewels Sparkles, Joella, Kori King, Lana Ja’Rae, Lexi Love, Lucky Starzzz, Lydia B Kollins, Onya Nurve, Sam Star and Suzie Toot, who will proudly show off their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent in the hopes of winning the $200,000 grand prize.

Ahead of the season premiere, Perry’s music has been featured four times in the American franchise — “I Kissed a Girl,” “Roar,” “Firework” and “Swish Swish.” She also appeared via video message during the Season 9 finale (not to mention Alyssa Edwards’ iconic Season 5 Snatch Game portrayal nor Scarlet Envy’s halftime take during “All Stars 6”) and has voiced her desire to be a guest judge in the past.

“I want to, I think it’s just been timing,” she told Rolling Stone in 2022. “It’s been one of those things where we tried to do it a couple of times, but the timing hasn’t worked out. I’m definitely going to do it in the future, I hope. Quite honestly, if it weren’t for drag queens, I probably wouldn’t have a career because I probably learned everything from them.”

It’s a drag queen’s world, and we’re lucky to be living in it.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 17 premieres Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, before streaming on Paramount+.