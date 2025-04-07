‘Kennedy Davenport Center Honors’ Coming to WOW Presents Plus Later This Year

The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” all-star hosts this short-form comedy series, directed and edited by Ron Hill and Jeff Maccubbin from “UNHhhh”

Kennedy Davenport (Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
JD Knapp

While the real Kennedy Center may have been gutted and set on fire recently, the “Kennedy Davenport Center Honors” have crystallized into their very own short-form comedy series coming to WOW Presents Plus later this year.

Inspired by the iconic “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 7 Hall of Shade roast challenge, the show will feature fan-favorite runner-up Kennedy Davenport “honoring everyone and everything she loves and loves to hate!”

WOW co-founders and “Drag Race” executive producers Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato announced the new series onstage at the 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas on Monday. It will be directed and edited by Ron Hill and Jeff Maccubbin, who famously worked their editing magic on “UNHhhh” with Katya and Trixie Mattel.

“Kennedy Davenport is a true ‘Drag Race’ legend. She has delivered so many iconic moments and we felt 2025 was the perfect time to give her her own platform,” Bailey and Barbato teased, while Davenport added, “SHUT UP!!! I want to thank WOW Presents Plus for helping me bring the ‘Kennedy Davenport Center Honors’ to life! I’ve got a lot to get off my chest these days. So, get ready because I’m not holding anything back honey!”

According to WOW, “Each episode centers around a theme or topic Kennedy is extremely passionate about [as] Kennedy shares her relatable, honest takes on American life and drag culture.”

Since joining the “Drag Race” franchise in “RPDR” Season 7, Kennedy has also taken part in “All Stars” Season 3, “Canada vs. the World” Season 2, “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live” in Las Vegas and “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live Untucked,” returning April 16 for Season 2.

No word on if Kennedy Davenport Center president Wintergreen will take part in the new series.

“Kennedy Davenport Center Honors” premieres this fall on WOW Presents Plus.

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

