‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 17 Finale: And the Winner Is…

Note: The following story contains spoilers from the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 17 finale.

RuPaul Charles has officially crowned the queen of Season 17.

The Top 4 queens of Season 17 “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Lexi Love, Onya Nurve, Jewels Sparkles and Sam Star competed in Friday’s finale for the title of America’s next drag superstar, with Onya Nurve taking home the crown.

Each queen kicked off the night’s festivities lip-syncing to their respective original song, with Jewels’ ding-a-ling ditty, Lexi’s roller skating routine, Onya’s nerve-filled number and Sam’s star-power showdown.

After their performances RuPaul named the top two queens as Onya Nurve and Jewels Sparkles and asked them to lip sync for the crown to Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra.”

Jewels’ reveal-filled lip sync was not enough to earn her the crown. Onya’s charisma, uniqueness, Nurve and talent won out in the end.

In addition to the title of America’s next drag superstar, Onya received a one year’s supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills makeup and a grand prize of $200,000 courtesy of TodayTix.

The runner up received $25,000, and Lexi Love and Sam Star each took home a $10,000 cash tip courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Crystal Envy won Miss Congeniality, telling fans at home to “sparkle like a crystal, and be kind.” Each Season 17 queen walked away with $2,000 from L’Oréal Paris.

RuPaul presented EGOT winner Liza Minnelli with the ‘Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award’ during the season finale Friday. The LGBT icon sat in a throne at centerstage as shirtless dancers performed her hit “Ring Them Bells.”

“I don’t know what else to say except If it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t be me,” Minnelli said. “You made me.”

This season the finale took place on the main stage with a limited in-person studio audience. Previous seasons have been held in a larger venue to hold more “Drag Race” fans, returning queens and celebrity guests.

Season 16 winner Nymphia Wind reprised her Snatch Game character, Jane Goodall, as she recapped her time since winning her season. Wind even featured the real Goodall in her package.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” won Outstanding Reality Competition Program at the 2025 GLAAD Media Awards earlier this month.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” airs Fridays on MTV.