Bowen Yang aired out his grievances about being restricted from using curse words on “Saturday Night Live,” saying the iconic sketch series’ comedy is “hampered” by the cast’s inability to use vulgar language, which he believes could amplify comedic delivery.

“I don’t think so, honey: standards and practices. We should be able to say at least five s—ts and five f—ks on ‘SNL’ per season,” Yang said Wednesday on his “Las Culturistas” podcast with comedian Matt Rogers. At the time, the pair was performing their segment “I Don’t Think So, Honey,” during which they take 60 seconds to give their hard takes on cultural phenomenons.

“Because after this whole Ego Nwodim, Miss Eggy, ‘Cause These Men Ain’t What’ s—t moment — first of all, favorite moment in all of televised history ever,” Yang said, referring to when the audience yelled out “s—t” during “SNL” star Ego Nwodim’s appearance on “Weekend Update” a few weeks ago. “Second of all, we are so hampered in our comedy at ‘SNL’ by not being able to say s—t and f—k. [‘SNL’ writer] Celeste [Yim] and I talk about this all the time. Let us say s—t and f—k.”

He went on to say that the series should be allowed a limited number of the profanities, explaining that “SNL” is one of the few network comedies on television and that cursing can often boost a skit or comedic line’s delivery.

“Like, it’s us, it’s ‘Abbott,’ it’s ‘Ghost.’ We’re the last network comedies since like … can you give ‘SNL’ exception and exemption? Like, if we’re dismantling the FCC because of Trump, can we at least — can one boon, can one silver lining be that we get to say s—t and f—k?” Yang continued. “And I’m even keeping it to an allotment, an allotted five and five. Five s—ts, five f—ks. It would bring a sketch to the next level. It would make it so that you would be able to like you know, oh this is the real world, it’s not a heightened sketch reality. S—t and f—k are so comedically powerful as words, I really think it would help us.”

Joining the duo was O.G. “SNL” star Amy Poehler who chimed in with a way for NBC to make some financial gain from Yang’s pitch.

“NBC, I think you can monetize this. Why don’t you have a competition and people can vote like ‘American Idol’ as to which cast member gets to say the s—t and f—k … So if you want Bowen to say it text 0032 on your phone and let Bowen say it,” Poehler said.

Yang came back in and said it could even help pay for the fines the show accrues from spewing the vulgar words.

“Or if you want to monetize it in a way that’s GoFundMe coded. Like, just have a fundraiser for our FCC fine,” Yang said. “Like, help us cover our fines for the five s—ts and five f—ks that we get to say.”

The group went on to say that there could even be a “rollover” rule that lets unused curse words carry over to the next season. However, Poehler did share an opposing perspective.

“I do think there’s something fun about not being able to say it that causes comedic tension, that’s fun,” Poehler said. “So the air may be let out of that balloon when you do and you might not get the juice you wanted ’cause you can’t have it.”

You can watch the full segment in the clip above. You can listen to Amy Poehler’s full episode of “Las Culturistas” here.