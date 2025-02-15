As “Saturday Night Live” continues its celebration of 50 years on television, TheWrap is here to list the show’s most viral sketches that took the internet by storm.

From the hilarious viral sensation about gifting your girlfriend your privates to spot-on impersonations of some of the world’s most popular political figures, “Saturday Night Live” has never missed a beat when it comes to entertaining the masses, and that’s why it has remained a TV staple in American pop culture for 50 years.

Check out our list below of the sketch comedy show’s most viral skits.

“Lazy Sunday” (Season 31)

Chris Parnell and Andy Samberg rapped about what it’s like to do absolutely nothing on a Sunday in their “SNL” digital short “Lazy Sunday.” In the skit, the two jokesters express how excited they are to wake up in the late afternoon just to do lax activities like chowing down on Magnolia bakery cupcakes and watching “The Chronicles of Narnia.”

“More Cowbell” (Season 25)

“More Cowbell” is one of the most classic skis in all of “SNL.” Will Ferrell, Chris Kattan, Chris Parnell, Horatio Sanz and Jimmy Fallon star as the members of fictional rock band Blue Oyster Cult who are in the studio recording the latest track “(Don’t Fear) the Reaper.” With guidance from producer Bruce Dickinson (Christopher Walken), the musicians surely have a hit on their hands — as long as they add more cowbell.

“D—k in a Box” (Season 32)

“D—k in a Box” is one of the most popular, and catchy sketches “Saturday Night Live” has ever done. “D—k in a Box” is a digital short and song by American comedy group The Lonely Island featuring Justin Timberlake. In the sketch, Timberlake and Andy Samberg star as two early ’90s musicians as they sing about the gifts they’d like to give their girlfriends for Christmas: their penises.

“Celebrity Jeopardy!” (Season 25)

There would be no “Celebrity Jeopardy” skit on “SNL” without Will Ferrell’s first run as late host Alex Trebek. The lineup of competitors were Sean Connery (Darrell Hammond), French Stewart (Jimmy Fallon) and Burt Reynolds (Norm Macdonald).

“Club Shay Shay” (Season 49)

In “SNL’s” “Club Shay Shay” skit, Devon Walker and Ego Nwodim starred as Shannon Sharpe and Katt Williams as the show took on Sharpe’s popular podcast interview series, specifically the viral episode with Williams. The skit took off online, engaging folks who were fans of both Sharpe’s show and the veteran comedian. Nwodim was applauded for her seamless impression of Williams.

“Beavis and Butt-Head” (Season 49)

In “Beavis and Butt-Head,” NewsNation interviewee Prof. Norman Hemming (Kenan Thompson) just can’t focus as he attempts to discuss the pros and cons of artificial intelligence because two audience members, Mikey Day and Ryan Gosling, share an uncanny resemblance to the popular MTV animated characters Beavis and Butt-Head. However, the pair have never heard of the cartoon. Gosling and Day looked so much like the moronic besties that Heidi Gardner couldn’t hold in her laughter.

“CBS Evening News: Katie Couric Interviews Sarah Palin” (Season 34)

One thing “SNL” is going to do is make a mockery of politicians and the political climate Americans are experiencing. One of its most popular moments was its satirical remake of Katie Couric’s viral multi-part interview with former Alaskan governor Sarah Palin, who at the time was the Republican vice presidential pick for Sen. John McCain. Palin’s performance was received poorly by the GOP, which gave “SNL” the opportunity to make it one of their gags. The “SNL” stars of the reenactment were Tina Fey as Palin and Amy Poehler as Couric.

“Hooters Waitress” (Season 49)

When it comes to its celebrity hosts/guests, “SNL” does a great job of crafting skits around how that celebrity is perceived in popular media. The show completely understood the assignment when it cast actress Sydney Sweeney as a new Hooters waitress who just can’t help but win the attention of the restaurant’s male patrons. While sweet and timid, the waitress inadvertently upsets the rest of the waitresses. During an appearance on the “Fly on the Wall” podcast “SNL” writer and star Bowen Yang said Sweeney was completely up for any gags about her physical appearance, calling the actress an example of a host who came in and understood how she was being consumed and perceived already.”

“Single Ladies” (Season 34)

One of “SNL’s” biggest guests was Beyoncé, who appeared as a guest on the show after releasing her mega hit “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” and its iconic music video that sparked a dance craze movement. In true “SNL” form, the show wanted to parody the video. In the skit, Justin Timberlake, Bobby Moynihan and Andy Samberg starred as Beyoncé’s goofy backup dancers. In the documentary “Ladies & Gentleman… 50 Years of SNL Music,” Timberlake says the 35-time Grammy winner was initially apprehensive about the sketch.

“She was very polite about it, but she was very hesitant. And when I say hesitant, I mean like, she was not having it,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Does she know how funny this is gonna be? How beloved this whole moment will be?’”

“Black Jeopardy with Tom Hanks (Season 42)

In “Black Jeopardy with Tom Hanks,” the iconic actor starred as a MAGA hat-wearing Trump supporter in a Jeopardy game that featured satirical, Black culture-centered categories. By the end of it, he realizes he has a lot more in common with the Black community than he thinks — at least until he lands on the “Lives That Matter” category.

“State of the Union Cold Open” (Season 49)

Season 49 of “SNL” delivered a series of heavy hitters, and another one of them was Scarlett Johansson’s take on Sen. Katie Britt’s Republican response to former President Joe Biden’s 2024 State of the Union address.

“Star Wars Undercover Boss: Starkiller Base” (Season 41)

“Star Wars Undercover Boss: Starkiller Base” sketch was an entertaining watch for “Star Wars” loyalists and “Undercover Boss” fans as Adam Driver reprised his role as Kylo Ren to go undercover as Matt, a radar technician. With hidden cameras watching, Kylo gets an inside look at how his crew is running the First Order.

“Sean Spicer Press Conference” (Season 42)

Actress and comedian Melissa McCarthy became an angry, gum-swallowing Sean Spicer as he took questions from journalists as the former White House press secretary. The panel tackled several interesting categories, including “Movies That Start With the Word Jaws,” “Petit Déjeuner” and more.

“Close Encounter” (Season 41)

While Ryan Gosling came back for a second round of the “SNL” sketch “Close Encounter” for Season 49, he garnered just as many laughs in his first go at the skit in 2015. Gosling, Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong play three people who were recently abducted by aliens and each of them share their very unique stories.

“Bridesmaid Speech” (Season 50)

Whether she’s a musical guest or hosting, Ariana Grande’s “SNL” visits usually lead to one viral moment or another, but the earworm “Bridesmaid Speech” sketch took things to another level thanks to TikTok, a delightfully off-key Grande, the already oh-so-catchy melody of fellow pop songstress Sabrina Carpenter’s “Esspresso” — and of course, Marcello Hernández’s Domingo.