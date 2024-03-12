Shannon Sharpe is widely known for being one of the greatest football tight ends in NFL history, but he said that his interview with comedian and Emmy award-winning actor Katt Williams on his podcast “Club Shay Shay” earned him a bigger check than “any year” he ever played in the league.

“Everybody was talking about how much money I made doing the Katt Williams interview,” Sharpe said during a chat with his “Nightcap” sports chat podcast cohost and fellow former player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. “I just got the check. So whatever you think I made, three X it. So if you think I made 500,000, three X it. If you think I made a million, three X it. If you think I made 2 million, three X it.”

He continued: “I made more money on Katt Williams alone than I made in any year that I played the NFL.”

Watch Sharpe’s comments about his big paycheck here:

Sharpe had a 14-season-long NFL career, which started when he was drafted by the Denver Broncos out of Savannah State College in 1990. He signed his biggest check — $5 million — in his first season with the Baltimore Ravens when he joined the team in 2000.

Today, Sharpe is pulling in major guap through multiple streams of income, including his shows “Club Shay Shay,” “Nightcap” and his regular contributor spot on ESPN’s “First Take,” which he pivoted to after cohosting CBS’ “The NFL Today” with Skip Bayless from 2016-2023.

His interview with Williams caused a weeks-long online stir among comedy and entertainment figures, as he made controversial comments about comedians including Cedric the Entertainer, Kevin Hart and Chris Rock.

Watch his interview with Katt Williams below: