‘Bravo’s Love Hotel’ Cast Guide | Photos

Bravo is having four of its biggest “Real Housewives” stars check into its very first “Love Hotel,” where they have the chance the love of their lives.

It all goes down at the lavish Grand Velas Boutique Hotel in Los Cabos, Mexico, where the ladies will go on a series of dates with several eligible bachelors who are looking to earn their key to the Love Hotel. The ladies maintain control of who checks in and out of the hotel. However, by the end of their hotel stay, they’ll also have decide on whether they’ll leave solo dolo or coupled up.

“Bravo’s Love Hotel” premiered Sunday, April 27 and is hosted by actor, writer and comedian Joel Kim Booster.

Check out the full cast for Season 1 of “Bravo’s Love Hotel.”

Shannon Storms Beador on “Bravo’s Love Hotel” (Bravo)

Shannon Storms Beador

This “Real Housewives of Orange County” star has checked into Bravo’s Love Hotel to find love after a horrific breakup. But with the end of her relationship being so fresh, she may be here for a good time instead of a long time.

Gizelle Bryant on “Bravo’s Love Hotel” (Bravo)

Gizelle Bryant

“Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant has been there and done that when it comes to relationships and marriage, but she’s willing to try her luck at finding the key to her heart. As long as the man isn’t broke, boring or poorly dressed, she’s good to go.

Ashley Darby on “Bravo’s Love Hotel” (Bravo)

Ashley Darby

Though “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Ashley Darby still hasn’t quite finalized her divorce, she isn’t letting that stand in the way of potentially nabbing a new suitor.

Luann de Lesseps on “Bravo’s Love Hotel” (Bravo)

Luann de Lesseps

This “Real Housewives of New York” and “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy” star is known for her player moves and always getting the guy she wants. And even after two divorces, she hasn’t given up on the chance of finding true love.