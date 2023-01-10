Blake Hounshell, Editor of NY Times’ ‘On Politics’ Newsletter, Dies at 44￼

Blake Hounshell, editor of the New York Times’ newsletter “On Politics,” died Tuesday, following what his family said was “a long and courageous battle with depression.” He was 44.

While the family did not disclose his cause or manner of death, police told the New York Times that the matter is being investigated as a suicide.

Born in 1978 in California, Hounshell was a Yale University alum whose journalism began at Foreign Policy magazine in 2006. He later moved to Politico where he held a series of crucial leadership positions, ultimately becoming managing editor. He joined the New York Times in 2021 and began editing “On Politics.”

In a memo staff, published by the New York Times, executive editor Joseph Kahn said Hounshell “quickly distinguished himself as our lead politics newsletter writer and a gifted observer of our country’s political scene… He became an indispensable and always insightful voice in the report during a busy election cycle.”

“Shocked and heartbroken to learn that my longtime friend and editor @blakehounshell has passed away. He was among the most brilliant and original minds of our generation and an incredibly kind and decent person. He will be missed and never forgotten,” economist Karim Sadjadpour said on Twitter.

“Blake Hounshell was my friend, partner, and journalistic inspiration for many years through our time together at Foreign Policy and Politico. I will have more to say but for now I just want to say how much I will miss him. RIP, dear friend,” New Yorker writer Susan Glasser wrote.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources.