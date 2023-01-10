Stephanie McMahon Steps Down as Co-CEO of WWE

Stephanie McMahon has stepped down as the co-CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) following an eighth-month leave of absence.

“WWE is in such a strong position, that I have decided to return to my leave and take it one step further with my official resignation,” tweeted McMahon in a statement.

In May 2022, McMahon shared she would be taking a leave of absence to focus on her family, and was moved into an interim co-CEO role in July following her father’s retirement announcement. On Jan. 6, WWE announced Vince would be making his return to the network, sparking a 20% jump in stocks for the company that morning.

“Our founder, Vince McMahon, has returned as Executive Chair and is leading an exciting process regarding strategic alternatives. And with Nick’s leadership and Paul “Triple H” Levesque as Chief Content Officer, I am confident WWE is in the perfect place to continue to provide unparalleled creative content and drive maximum value for shareholders,” McMahon’s statement reads.

McMahon’s stint in WWE spans over 20 years. In 2000, McMahon started at WWE has an in-ring performer at the age of 18. In 2007, she became executive vice president of creative writing. She moved up to the role of chief brand officer in 2013. She married Levesque — who also serves as vice president of global strategy & development for the company — in 2003.

