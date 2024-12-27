Kaitlin Olson Speaks Out in Support of Blake Lively Following Her Justin Baldoni Complaint

Blake Lively’s public supporters gained another number this week as her friend and fellow actress Kaitlin Olson spoke out in favor of the “It Ends With Us” star.

“Blake Lively is a kind, lovely, honest and generous person (and an incredible mom,) FYI,” the “High Potential” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” comedian wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday.

Olson’s message was written atop The New York Times’ social media coverage of Lively’s sexual harassment complaint against her “It Ends With Us” co-star and director, Justin Baldoni. The piece in question was titled, “The Waging of an Alleged Smear Campaign Against Blake Lively.”

Lively and Olson are friends, in part, through their respective husbands, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The pair of actors are co-owners of the Welsh Wrexham A.F.C. football club, as seen in their Emmy-winning docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham” on FX.

Last week, Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni, accusing him, among other things, of using “social manipulation” to launch a “smear campaign” against her. Jamey Heath, Steve Sarowitz, Melissa Nathan, Jennifer Abel, RWA Communications, Street Relations Inc. and Jed Wallace are also named.

“I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted,” Lively told The Times on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Baldoni has denied any wrongdoing through his lawyer, Bryan Freedman, who responded, “These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media.”



