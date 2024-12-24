Sony Issues Support for Blake Lively, Condemns ‘Reputational Attacks on Her’ After Justin Baldoni Complaint

Sony is standing behind Blake Lively after she filed a sexual harassment complaint against her “It Ends With Us” director and co-star, Justin Baldoni.

“We have previously expressed our support for Blake in connection with her work on and for the film,” a Sony Pictures Entertainment spokesperson told TheWrap on Monday. “We fully and firmly reiterate that support today. Further, we strongly condemn any reputational attacks on her. Any such attacks have no place in our business or in a civil society.”

Sony’s public message of support came after the actress filed a complaint against Baldoni over the weekend, accusing him of using “social manipulation” to launch a “smear campaign” against her. Jamey Heath, Steve Sarowitz, Melissa Nathan, Jennifer Abel, RWA Communications, Street Relations Inc. and Jed Wallace are also named.

“I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted,” Lively told The Times on Saturday.

Baldoni denied any wrongdoing through his lawyer, Bryan Freedman, who responded, “These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media.”

Meanwhile, the actor’s publicist Abel discussed the drama in a private Facebook group message, writing, “There was no ‘smear’ implemented. No negative press was ever facilitated, no social combat plan, although we were prepared for it as it’s our job to be ready for any scenario, but we didn’t have to implement anything because the Internet was doing the work for us.”

Also on Monday, Lively received support from fellow actress Amber Heard, Baldoni’s “Man Enough” co-host Liz Plank exited the program, and global women’s non-profit Vital Voices rescinded his previous award for championing women and girls, all stemming from the filing.

TheWrap has reached out to Baldoni’s team for further comment.