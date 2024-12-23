Justin Baldoni’s ‘Man Enough’ Podcast Co-Host Liz Plank Quits Amid Blake Lively Fallout

Justin Baldoni just took another professional hit as his “Man Enough” podcast co-host Liz Plank has exited the project amid fallout from Blake Lively’s sexual harassment complaint.

“I’m writing to you today to let you know that I have had my representatives inform Wayfarer that I will no longer be co-hosting the ‘Man Enough’ podcast,” she wrote on Instagram on Monday.

“Thank you for trusting me with your hearts and stories, for holding space for mine, and for making this show what it was. I will miss you, the listeners, so much,” Plank continued. “I love what this community created together with every fiber of my being, and that’s because of you.”

The author’s update came after Lively accused her “It Ends With Us” director and co-star of using “social manipulation” to launch a “smear campaign” against her. Fellow “Man Enough” co-host, producer Jamey Heath, is also named in the complaint.

“As this chapter closes for me, I remain committed to the values we’ve built together,” Plank’s message noted. “Thank you for being here, for trusting me and for being by my side for the last four years. We all deserve better, and I know that together we can create it.”

“I will have more to share soon as I continue to process everything that has happened,” she concluded. “In the meantime, I will continue to support everyone who calls out injustice and holds the people standing in their way accountable.”

Earlier this weekend, Lively told The Times on Saturday, “I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted.”

Baldoni denied any wrongdoing through his lawyer, Bryan Freedman, who responded, “These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media.”

Additionally, the actor’s publicist Jennifer Abel wrote in a private Facebook group message over the weekend: “There was no ‘smear’ implemented. No negative press was ever facilitated, no social combat plan, although we were prepared for it as it’s our job to be ready for any scenario, but we didn’t have to implement anything because the Internet was doing the work for us.”

Also on Monday, Global women’s non-profit Vital Voices rescinded Baldoni’s Voices of Solidarity Award given to him on Dec. 9 for his work as an ally for women and girls after news of Lively’s complaint broke over the weekend.

“The Voices of Solidarity Award honors remarkable men who have shown courage and compassion in advocating on behalf of women and girls. On Dec. 9, 2024, we recognized Justin Baldoni with this award,” the non-profit organization wrote. “On Saturday, Dec. 21, we learned through news reports about a lawsuit brought by Blake Lively against Mr. Baldoni, his publicists and others that is disturbing and alleges abhorrent conduct.”

“The communications among Mr. Baldoni and his publicists included in the lawsuit – and the PR effort they indicate – are, alone, contrary to the values of Vital Voices and the spirit of the Award,” their message continued. “We have notified Mr. Baldoni that we have rescinded this award.”