‘A Simple Favor’ Director Paul Feig Defends Blake Lively After Justin Baldoni’s ‘Smear Campaign’

Blake Lively is receiving even more public support after she accused her “It Ends With Us” director and co-star Justin Baldoni of launching an online “smear campaign” against her.

This time, it’s the actress’ “A Simple Favor” and “A Simple Favor 2” director Paul Feig who came to her defense.

“I’ve now made two movies with Blake and all I can say is she’s one of the most professional, creative, collaborative, talented and kind people I’ve ever worked with,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday. “She truly did not deserve any of this smear campaign against her. I think it’s awful she was put through this.”

Feig’s comments came after Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint against Baldoni, as well as Jamey Heath, Steve Sarowitz, Melissa Nathan, Jennifer Abel, RWA Communications, Street Relations Inc. and Jed Wallace.

The actress discussed his “social manipulation” with The Times on Saturday, saying, “I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted.”

In response, Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman said, “These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media.” Meanwhile, over the weekend, the actor’s publicist Abel wrote on a private Facebook group: “There was no ‘smear’ implemented. No negative press was ever facilitated, no social combat plan, although we were prepared for it as it’s our job to be ready for any scenario, but we didn’t have to implement anything because the Internet was doing the work for us.”

Fellow actress Amber Heard also spoke out in support of Lively on Monday, since Baldoni also employed crisis manager Nathan, who once worked with Heard’s ex-husband Johnny Depp amid their infamous defamation battle.

“Social media is the absolute personification of the classic saying, ‘A lie travels halfway around the world before truth can get its boots on,’” she told NBC News. “I saw this firsthand and up close. It’s as horrifying as it is destructive.”