7 New ‘Bluey’ Minisodes Coming to Disney+ in October

Prepare to see more adventures from Bluey and Bingo. Seven more minisodes set in the “Bluey” universe will premiere on Disney+ starting Oct. 7. at 12 a.m. PT. These short-form episodes will also roll out on Disney Jr., Disney Channel and Disney Jr. on demand throughout the week.

This is the second batch of one-to-three-minute episodes “Bluey” has released following its first batch, which dropped in July. The premiere date for the third and final batch will be announced at a later date. The minisodes are written by “Bluey” creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio.

Watch a first look from the upcoming “Blocks,” below:

Disney+ has also released the names and episode descriptions of all seven episodes:

“Tattoo Shop” — Dad visits the ‘tattoo shop’ where the kids give him some ink. Dad wants skulls and snakes, so he can look tough. But when the time comes to look, it’s not quite what Dad envisaged.

"Phoney" — After a big day, everyone wants to sit back and listen to some relaxing music except Unicorse, who keeps getting 'Phoney' to change the tune.

"Blocks" — When it's time to go, Bluey and Bingo ask Nana to keep their tower from falling until they come back. Nana and Bob try to live in their smallish unit without knocking it over.

"Government" — Dad is using Bingo's back as a typewriter to type a letter to the government demanding they do something about his errant children.

"Drums" — Bingo is in the music shop with Mum when she discovers an electronic drum kit and some headphones.

"Browny Bear" — Someone keeps tapping people on the shoulder and then vanishing, it's very annoying! Mum enlists PI Browny Bear to investigate.

"Whirlpool" — The kids make a whirlpool in the paddling pool and then jump into the swirling current.

“Bluey” currently ranks as the No. 1 most-watched series on streaming this year, according to Nielsen. So far, total viewers in the U.S. have accounted for over 35 billion minutes watched, which translates to 584 million hours.

The Australian animated series centers around the lovable and inexhaustible Bluey, a blue heeler dog who lives with her Mum, Dad and little sister, Bingo. It was produced for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios Kids & Family by the Emmy-winning Ludo Studio. The series streams in the U.S. and globally (excluding Australia, New Zealand and China) on Disney Channel, Disney Jr. and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television.

To date, the beloved show has won the 2024 Peabody Award, as well as Television Critics Association Awards in 2023 and ’24, the International Kids Emmy Award, BAFTA Children & Young People Awards and many more.