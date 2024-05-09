20 New ‘Bluey’ Shorts to Debut This Summer

“Bluey,” one of the most-watched shows across all of television, will continue to roll out new installments in a big (and small) way. Twenty new “Bluey” shorts — called “minisodes” — will start to roll out in July, ranging in length from 1-3 minutes each.

As is the case with the flagship show, creator Joe Brumm is writing all of the “Bluey” minisodes, which are being produced by Ludo Studio. The shorts will air on Disney Jr. and stream on Disney+.

The news comes after the first extended “Bluey” episode “The Sign” debuted in April and amassed a whopping 10.4 million views in its first week, making it the most-watched episode ever.

Created and written by Brumm, the series follows Bluey, a lovable and inexhaustible blue heeler dog who lives with her Mum, Dad, and little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighborhood into her world of fun.

Produced by Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios Kids & Family, the series airs and streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand and China) across Disney Channel, Disney Jr. and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television.