‘Bone Lake’ Teaser Previews a Sexy, Murderous Double-Booking Ahead of Fantastic Fest Debut | Exclusive

The psychosexual thriller hails from filmmaker Mercedes Bryce Morgan

Sex, lies and murder abound in the first teaser for “Bone Lake,” the new film from “Fixation” filmmaker Mercedes Bryce Morgan. In this exclusive first look ahead of the film’s premiere at Fantastic Fest, two young couples are mistakenly double-booked into the same vacation rental, turning their romantic weekend into a twisted (and sultry) maze that gets bloody.

A mashup of early 2000s erotic thrillers and a lurid Lifetime movie, “Bone Lake” stars Marco Pigossi, Maddie Hasson, Alex Roe and Andra Nechita.

“When I first came on to direct ‘Bone Lake,’ the initial allure for me was its duality; on one hand, it offers the thrill and escapism that’s characteristic of a ‘popcorn movie,’ and on the other, it champions an underrepresented narrative about modern relationships,” Morgan said in a statement. “Delving deeper, this film dances on the line of our complex cinematic cravings: we’re drawn to the intoxicating pull of gratuitous sex and visceral violence, yet we simultaneously yearn for a tale anchored in emotions, trust, and genuine partnership.”

The teaser telegraphs all of this, promising a rollicking good time for the Fantastic Fest audience on Saturday.

Watch the “Bone Lake” teaser below.

"Bone Lake" poster
Adam Chitwood

Adam joined TheWrap in 2021 after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website. He helped build and manage the site’s content strategy, streaming recommendations library and even dabbled in awards season coverage while also overseeing day-to-day operations…

