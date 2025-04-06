Billy Joel Doc ‘And So It Goes’ to Open 2025 Tribeca Film Festival

The Tribeca Film Festival has selected the two-part HBO documentary “Billy Joel: And So It Goes” to be its opening night feature on June 4, co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal announced at NAB Show’s Business of Entertainment event on Sunday.

“For nearly 25 years, the Tribeca Festival has celebrated the artists who give New York its heart and soul, and on the opening night of the 2025 Festival, we are thrilled to honor Billy Joel — an artist who has embodied that very spirit,” Rosenthal said. “Paying tribute to the legendary performer who captured the essence of a ‘New York State of Mind’ is a perfect way to kick off this year’s celebration of creativity and inspiration.”

The official synopsis describes the doc as “an expansive portrait of the life and music of Billy Joel, exploring the love, loss and personal struggles that fuel his songwriting. With unprecedented access to never-before-seen performances, home movies and personal photographs, along with extensive, in-depth one-on-one interviews, the documentary intimately explores the life and work of Joel, whose music has endured across generations.”

Susan Lacy, creator and executive producer of PBS’ “American Masters,” directed the film as part of a production deal with HBO. The film will screen at Tribeca’s opening night event at the Beacon Theatre in New York, with OKX and City National Bank as sponsors.

“I and my co-director, Jessica Levin, couldn’t be more thrilled about our film ‘Billy Joel: And So It Goes’ opening the esteemed Tribeca Festival,” Lacy said in a statement. “Our thanks go out to Jane Rosenthal and the Festival team and to HBO and the wonderful folks there who have supported us throughout in our efforts to bring an in-depth, honest and musically expressive portrait of this complex talent. We are beyond appreciative of Billy Joel’s trust in us to bring his story to the screen. There is no better place for this film to premiere than at the Beacon Theater, the venue for so many historic musical events for decades, and in the city so important to Billy Joel.”

The full slate for Tribeca 2025 will be released soon.