Tribeca and Chanel Reveal 9th Annual Through Her Lens Filmmaker Program Winners

Tribeca and Chanel name the winner of the ninth annual Through Her Lens filmmaker program, Kering hosts a Balenciaga exhibition in Paris, the Hammer Museum announces a Christina Ramberg retrospective and Gucci releases a new book celebrating the role of Italian women in art and culture.

Tribeca and Chanel name the Through Her Lens filmmaker program winner

Tribeca and Chanel announced the winning recipient of the ninth annual Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program in New York City.

Sophia Youssef and Céline Bava-Helms were awarded this year’s grand prize for their film “Black Shore” and received full production funding for their original short film.

“It is beyond an honor to join this incredible group of women who really all have one goal, which is to support each other and all of the unbelievable filmmakers in this program,” Youssef said after receiving the award on Sept. 19.

This year’s three-day program gathered esteemed industry leaders from around the world to lead immersive workshops, one-on-one mentorship sessions and intimate conversations focused on script-to-screen development, music composition, costume design, producing and directing.

“This was an impossible task,” Through Her Lens jury member Olivia Wilde said about selecting the winner. “The future of filmmaking is in this room, and we were all so honored to witness such magical artistry.” Jury member Lucy Liu celebrated the five finalists, saying, “We as women artists celebrate all of you women. Congratulations to all of you – we look forward to working for all of you and hearing you call action.”

Through Her Lens Advisory Committee member Jane Fonda also made a special announcement about the future of the program.

“Through Her Lens began in 2015 with a clear vision to inspire and empower the next generation of women storytellers. Here we are, 10 years later, still led by the spirit of Paula Weinstein, who knew that mentorship and genuine connections are essential to build careers for women,” Fonda said. “She also knew how difficult a career path this is. These past years, throughout inflation, strikes and major changes in our industries, the path is steeper than ever. That is why, in Paula’s honor, I’m thrilled to announce that Chanel is generously increasing the winner’s prize and the four other development funds this year.”

In addition to the winning project receiving full funding, the other program participants each received a development grant to support continued work on their respective films to move them closer to production. They included “Brace Yourself,” “Copy,” “Save,” “Haint” and “Selah.”

Following the workshop, the selected filmmakers pitched their projects to a jury comprised of Wilde; Liu; writer, producer and director Joanna Calo; actor and producer Beanie Feldstein and Academy Award–winning actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Since its founding, Through Her Lens has supported nearly 100 emerging filmmakers and the development of 40 short films. Winning films have premiered at top festivals and have been distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery, Searchlight, Criterion and more. Nearly 70% of all participants are women or nonbinary people of color. Alumni of the program have gone on to direct critically acclaimed projects, including A.V. Rockwell’s “A Thousand and One,” Numa Perrier’s “The Perfect Find” and Nikyatu Jusu’s “Nanny.”

Balenciaga presents “The Subtleties of a Dialogue” exhibition

In celebration of the 2024 European Heritage Days, a joint action of the Council of Europe and the European Commission aimed at opening historical monuments to the public, Balenciaga presented an original exhibition entitled “Les Subtilités d’un Dialogue,” or “The Subtleties of a Dialogue,” at Kering’s Paris headquarters last month.

For Kering’s ninth participation in the annual European event, the Pinault Collection also presented a unique selection of works by six contemporary artists, entitled “In Praise of Space.”

In “The Subtleties of a Dialogue,” creations by both Cristóbal Balenciaga and Demna were presented as objets d’art within a scenography that isolated details of each work, allowing for closer analysis of the signature aesthetics, craft and iconic Balenciaga codes.

Within six themed sections — the Collar, the Sleeve, the Waist, the color Black and Dialogues between M. Balenciaga and Demna — the focus was on the micro to better educate on the macro. The individual components were highlighted for their innovative construction, materiality and societal meaning. A study of the details for which the House is renowned was arranged within custom partitions. Framings of patterns, pleats, closures and constructions emphasize examples of impressive intricacy and originality.

The clothing on display was sourced from Balenciaga’s extensive archive, which spans Cristóbal Balenciaga’s early works and influential turn-of-the-century pieces to today’s groundbreaking ready-to-wear and couture collections, designed by Demna.

The Hammer Museum presents “Christina Ramberg: A Retrospective”

The Hammer Museum at UCLA has announced a new exhibition: “Christina Ramberg: A Retrospective,” the first comprehensive survey in 30 years devoted to the unequivocally distinctive, female-focused work of American artist Christina Ramberg (1946–1995).

Organized by the Art Institute of Chicago, where it was on view earlier this year, the exhibition presents a rare opportunity for visitors to experience more than 100 works across a range of media including paintings, quilts and archival ephemera. The exhibition will be presented at the Hammer from Oct. 12 to Jan. 5 and is supported by Cartier.

Ann Philbin, director of the Hammer Museum, said, “One hallmark of the Hammer Museum’s exhibition program is presenting retrospectives for previously under-recognized artists. Christina Ramberg, who died at the age of 49, had a brief but provocative and influential career. I am pleased that the Hammer will bring this artist’s work to West Coast audiences as the L.A. venue for this touring exhibition.”

“Christina Ramberg: A Retrospective” features several key pieces from public and private collections, many of which have never been on view before. From intimate early paintings focused on the pattern and form of women’s hairstyles and garments, to mature work that pictures the body barely holding together, the exhibition presents Ramberg’s most iconic imagery while offering a rare opportunity to see all phases and elements of the artist’s 20-year career.



The exhibition is accompanied by a fully illustrated catalogue (published by the Art Institute of Chicago and distributed by Yale University Press), available at the Hammer Museum’s store.

Gucci publishes a new book celebrating women in Italian art and culture

Italian luxury brand Gucci has released the latest edition of “Gucci Prospettive,” a publication reinforcing creative director Sabato De Sarno’s commitment to pursuing and underscoring the dialog between art, fashion and culture.

“Gucci Prospettive 3: Italiane Ancora” is a tribute to Italian female art and was conceived by De Sarno to explore the origins of inspiration and how cultural heritage is transmitted and renewed over time. The works of 40 young artists are intertwined with those of their muses, in a dialogue that celebrates the role of women in Italian art and culture.

“From the start, ‘Gucci Prospettive’ has been a tool for observation, study and deep exploration,” De Sarno said of the initiative. “It is a celebration of creativity, tied to a moment but designed to last over time. The result of this volume is a collection of very real icons, made of flesh and blood, who through their work have inspired equally real lives. The responses we received led us on a surprising journey, impossible to plan in advance, which took shape name by name.”

The project explores these connections between generations through portraits, texts and images, offering a unique perspective on creative paths and artistic influences. The volume highlights the historical contribution of women in Italian art and culture, emphasizing practices that resonate with those inspiring the Gucci Spring/Summer 2025 collection, such as the surfaces of Dadamaino, the color repetitions of Carla Accardi, and the two-dimensional interventions of Matilde Cassani.

Italiane Ancora is the third chapter in the “Gucci Prospettive” series. Each volume, published by Contrasto, is inspired by a specific theme and fosters a conversation between fashion, art and culture, creating an evolving platform of dialogue with each collection.

Kacey Musgraves teams up with Reformation for her first fashion collaboration

Grammy-winning musician Kasey Musgraves has designed a new collection with sustainable, Los Angeles-based clothing label Reformation.

The collection, which marks Musgraves’ first collaboration with a fashion brand, includes an earthy assortment of pastoral dresses, separates and accessories engineered for slowing down, growing up and digging deep.

The collection, inspired by the English countryside, features warm plaids, rich silks and suedes, dainty lace details and vintage-inspired denim made from better-for-the-Earth materials like regenerative wool and Reformation’s new 95% recycled, 5% virgin cashmere blend. Styles range between $28-$498.

“The 17-piece collection is out now and it’s a sweepingly romantic yet smartly tailored extension of my heart and aesthetic world of Deeper Well,” Musgraves said. “Whether you’re an admitted horse girl or wistful cottage maiden, each piece was thoughtfully crafted for maximum earth friendliness (and frolicking.)”

The capsule collection, which was inspired by the singer’s own evolution — personally and musically — was designed in partnership between the two in celebration of the start of Musgraves’s “Deeper Well” tour.

Clare V. and Schoolhouse launch a furniture and home goods collection

L.A.-based accessories and ready-to-wear brand Clare V. and Portland-based lighting and furnishing company Schoolhouse have debuted their first collaboration.

The limited edition collection melds Clare V.’s signature chic and playful aesthetic with Schoolhouse’s craftsmanship and rich color palette to create products that are delightfully nonconformist.

Inspired by Clare V. founder and creative director Clare Vivier’s distinctive approach to fashion — where vibrant hues, playful patterns and chic details come together — the Schoolhouse collection features an eclectic array of furniture and home goods, each designed to stand out on its own or harmonize within a cohesive space.

With bold stripes, checks and animal prints adorning shag wool rugs, perfectly proportioned sofas and woven pillows, the pieces exude a sense of warmth and personality that reflects the spirit of both brands. The collection also features a selection of high-gloss lighting and candy-coated catchalls.

The Clare V. x Schoolhouse collection is available for purchase now exclusively on the Schoolhouse website.

Monos unveils the Sincerely Jules Collection of travel essentials

Monos, the Canadian travel and lifestyle brand, has debuted a collaboration with Los Angeles-based fashion and lifestyle influencer, Julie Sariñana, aka Sincerely Jules.

The limited-edition Monos x Sincerely Jules Collection of travel essentials captures the colorful landscapes of L.A. and Mexico, celebrating the vibrant intersection of Sariñana’s heritage and adventurous spirit.

Featuring the same beloved features of Monos’ products, such as the aerospace-grade polycarbonate hard shell with aluminum-enforced corners, thoughtful organization options and vegan materials (including a vegan leather exterior for the Metro Tote, Metro Crossbody and Metro Toiletry Case), each piece is designed to enhance the travel experience. The color palette, meanwhile, draws inspiration from desert landscapes, featuring an indulgent Adobe Brown and a Cactus-inspired green.

“My collaboration with Monos is incredibly special because it draws upon my world of self-discovery, travel and style,” Sariñana said. “Monos has beautifully captured the rich tapestry of my upbringing, celebrating the stories and experiences that shape us, embracing the essence of individuality with the collection.”

Sariñana founded her blog, Sincerely Jules, in February 2009 while she was a student at FIDM studying visual communications. Over the years, Sincerely Jules has become a top destination for style inspiration and has garnered over 7.8 million followers worldwide.

