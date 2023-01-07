The “Borderlands” movie is undergoing a round of reshoots this month, but the additional photography won’t be directed by Eli Roth. Instead, “Deadpool” director Tim Miller is stepping in to oversee a short round of reshoots on the video game adaptation with the support and blessing of Roth, a source with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap.

Despite rumors that swirled over the weekend, Roth has not been fired from the film and this is the first and only round of reshoots that has been scheduled.

With a cast that includes Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis and Edgar Ramirez, scheduling the reshoots required a juggling of the actors’ schedules, and the source added that this fell into a window of time in which Roth is unavailable. Miller is a friend of Roth’s, and he’s tackling the additional photography as a favor.

Miller, who most recently launched the second volume of the Netflix animated series “Love, Death + Robots,” has seen Roth’s rough cut of the film and will be steering the reshoots in line with Roth’s vision for the overall film.

The additional photography is expected to last less than two weeks in total.

Based on the popular video game franchise, “Borderlands” is set on an alien planet and follows Lilith (Blanchett), an outlaw on the hunt for the daughter of one of the most powerful people in the universe. In addition to Hart, Curtis and Ramirez, the cast also includes Jack Black as Claptrap and Gina Gershon as Mad Moxxi.

Roth co-wrote the screenplay with Craig Mazin, who serves as co-creator and co-showrunner on another anticipated video game adaptation, HBO’s “The Last of Us.”

Principal photography on “Borderlands” began in April of 2021 and wrapped in June of the same year.

A release date for the film has not yet been set.

After breaking out with “Deadpool,” his feature directorial debut, Miller subsequently directed the 2019 sequel “Terminator: Dark Fate,” produced by James Cameron. Miller also serves as executive producer on Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog” franchise.

Deadline first reported the news.