Brad Garrett Boards ‘Not Dead Yet’ Season 2 as Series Regular

“Everybody Loves Raymond” star Brad Garrett has boarded “Not Dead Yet” Season 2 as a series regular.

Garrett will join the cast of the ABC half-hour sitcom as Duncan Rhodes, the owner and publisher of the SoCal Independent newspaper, which employs Gina Rodriguez’s Nell Serrano. Duncan is also the hard-to-please father of Lexi (Lauren Ash), who simultaneously runs the office as Nell’s boss and friend. Lexi’s mentions of her father have painted him as larger-than-life, and his entrance to the series is bound to shake up workplace dynamics.

Duncan’s official character description from ABC is as follows: “Duncan is a total master of the universe. He has exuberant confidence and charisma and at the same time is completely out of touch with how normal people live – but he doesn’t know that. He thinks everyone is probably considering space travel for their next vacation. No one is comfortable telling him he’s out of touch, or that he’s not a great father, until he meets Nell.”

Joining “Not Dead Yet” marks Garrett’s return to ABC after having last appeared on 2018 comedy series “Single Parents,” which had a two-season run at the network. He recently starred in Apple TV+ comedy seriees “High Desert” and can be seen in Peacock’s “Bupkis,” Cooper Raiff’s “Cha Cha Real Smooth” and Jean Smart-led feature “Wildflower.” He is repped by UTA, Entertainment 360 and Gendler Kell.

Inspired by Alexandra Potter’s book “Confessions of a Forty-Something F–k Up,” the series follows Nell, an obituary writer for a local newspaper who experiences an ominous pattern when the subject of her articles appear as ghosts as she completes their stories. While Season 1 saw the phenomenon freak Nell out as the dead refuse to disappear until she files their obit, by the end of the season she learns to embrace the lessons each person can teach her as she navigates career struggles, complex friendships and heartbreak.

Created by David Windsor and Casey Johnson, the series hails from 20th Television, a division of Disney TV Studios. Rodriguez, Windsor and Johnson executive produce the series alongside EPs Dean Holland, Wonderland Sound and Vision’s McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh.

The sophomore season of “Not Dead Yet” is set to premiere Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 8:30 p.m. on ABC, and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

