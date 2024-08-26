Bradley Whitford Slams Cheryl Hines’ Silence While ‘Lunatic’ Husband RFK Jr. Endorses Trump: ‘Great Example for the Kids’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. officially dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Donald Trump on Friday, prompting actor Bradley Whitford to call out Kennedy’s wife, Cheryl Hines.

In a post to X on Saturday, Whitford reposted a video of Trump once again bragging about overturning Roe v. Wade, which Kamala Harris’ campaign team resurfaced after the convicted felon posted to Truth Social promising that his administration “will be great for women and their reproductive rights.”

But, instead of commenting specifically on Trump’s words, Whitford tagged Cheryl Hines, scolding her for standing by her husband.

“Way to stay silent while your lunatic husband throws his support behind the adjudicated rapist who brags about stripping women of their fundamental rights,” Whitford wrote. “Gutsy. Great example for the kids. Profile in courage.”

Indeed, Hines has not publicly said anything regarding her husband’s endorsement. She did post to X on Friday following the announcement that RFK Jr. was dropping out, thanking those who worked on his campaign, before claiming that efforts were made “for the sole purpose” of keeping him off the ballot.

Whitford has, of course, been an extremely outspoken critic of Trump and Vance. Back in July, he shredded their “Project 2025” plan, saying that he would’ve been booted from his own show if he had suggested something like that as a storyline.

“If I walked into the writers’ room of ‘The West Wing’ and pitched Project 2025 for our Republican to be running on, I would be kicked out of the room for being condescending to Republicans,” he said at the time.

“So that’s the thing that strikes me most is the radical, Christian right agenda that is being pushed by the Republicans. It’s alarming. It’s bad writing.”