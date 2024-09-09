Brian Stelter’s ‘Reliable Sources’ Returns to CNN With Early A.M. Publish Schedule, Monday Through Friday: ‘We’re Morning People Now!’

The media newsletter returns from a ‘brief summer vacation’ and the departure of Oliver Darcy

Brian Stelter
CNN

Brian Stelter is back – and earlier than ever.

The return of “Reliable Sources” officially kicked off Monday, less than a week after CNN announced it had re-hired the polarizing media pundit. The network said Tuesday that he would return to replace Oliver Darcy, who took over “Reliable Sources” when Stelter was fired two years ago.

Stelter’s first comeback edition published Monday at 5:37 a.m., part of a new schedule that will also see it hit the streets five days a week. Darcy’s editions published in the evening, Monday through Thursday.

“Reliable Sources is back after a brief summer vacation — and we’re morning people now!” Stelter wrote. “We’re trying this new time slot and expanding to five days a week. Monday through Friday, the Reliable team — including Hadas Gold, Jon Passantino and Liam Reilly — will preview the day’s top media headlines and curate all the stories that are worth your time.”

Stelter founded the media newsletter in 2015 and intends to “reimagine” the digest’s content. Serving as CNN’s chief media analyst, a newly created role, Stelter will appear in on air programming and help develop digital content for the network, alongside his newsletter duties. 

“When I launched this newsletter nearly a decade ago, I sent it out late at night, sometimes so late that it became a morning read,” he continued. “I also let the newsletter get too long. As I told Semafor’s Ben Smith last night, I feel like I’m getting a once-in-a-career chance at a do-over by returning to CNN. So, this version of Reliable will be shorter and sharper. We’ll answer your Q’s about the media and send out special editions when news warrants. We’ll also try some new things. Starting … now!”

brian stelter cnn
Josh Dickey

Josh is a veteran editor, writer and former New York City wire-service newsman who moved to Los Angeles in 2008 to revamp the entertainment department of the Associated Press. He’s covered all facets of the industry ever since, first joining TheWrap in 2009 as a part of the fledgling digital Hollywood trade’s small and scrappy…

