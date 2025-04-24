Bunim/Murray CEO Says Hollywood’s Contraction Changed the Pitch for Reality TV

Office With a View

Office With a View: Julie Pizzi also tells TheWrap about keeping franchises like “The Challenge” going, inheriting “Below Deck” and “Vanderpump Villa” Season 2

office-with-a-view-julie-pizzi-christopher-smith
Julie Pizzie, president and CEO of Bunim/Murray and 51 Entertainment. (Illustration by Christopher Smith/TheWrap)

Many in Hollywood figured that the strikes would lead to an unscripted TV renaissance. But Julie Pizzi, president and CEO of Bunim/Murray and 51 Minds Entertainment, says that reality TV pitching changed too with Hollywood’s contraction.

“A lot of the networks, platforms and cable channels have a certain amount of money they can spend in a year, and they want to put it toward something that’s going to be a landmark,” Pizzi told TheWrap’s Office With a View. “Everyone’s looking for ‘What’s our ‘Traitors’? What’s our ‘Squid Game,’ What’s going to put us on the map?’ ”

Creating hits was never an issue for Bunim/Murray, the Banijay-owned production company behind unscripted staples like “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” “The Challenge” and “The Real World” franchises.

Jose Alejandro Bastidas

Jose Alejandro Bastidas is TheWrap’s TV editor. Previously, he worked as assistant arts & entertainment editor at the San Francisco Chronicle. He also served as a staff writer at PopCulture.com, based in Nashville, and as food reporter and digital producer at The Desert Sun (a Gannett publication) based in Palm Springs. He has a BA…

Comments