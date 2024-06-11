Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird will executive produce a new docuseries following the lives and relationships of the country’s top female athletes.

The show, which is currently untitled, will center on competitors from the WNBA, NWSL, PWHL and more, giving audiences an inside peek into their lives and families, including their relationships with their wives, girlfriends, partners and even their situationships, per the official logline.

The new series is being co-developed by Bunim/Murray Productions, the unscripted producer behind Hulu’s “Vandperpump Villa,” Paramount+‘s “The Family Stallone” and “The Challenge” on MTV, CBS and Paramount+, as well as Togethxr, the media and commerce company founded by Bird, Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim and Simone Manuel. Bunim/Murray and Togethxr are set to shop the new show around to potential buyers in the coming weeks.

The official logline is as follows: “With women’s sports more in the spotlight than ever, viewers will go behind-the-scenes with professional female athletes and their partners, as they navigate the complexities of pro-sports and their relationships off the field. With a focus on the unique dynamics within these leagues, such as relationships between teammates or rivals, the show explores the challenges and triumphs of wins, losses and love as a world class athlete.”

“We believe in the power of sport to tell stories that transcend the game. This series is an opportunity to showcase the incredible journeys of these phenomenal athletes, on and off the field,” Bird and Rapinoe said in a joint statement. “As athletes and partners who share a bond through our love of sports, we’re thrilled to team up with Bunim-Murray and Togethxr to bring these stories to life and give fans a deeper look at the lives of the athletes who inspire us all.”

Bunim/Murray SVP of current programming Steve Ezell and VP of development Michael Driscoll are leading development for the production company alongside Togethxr COO and cofounder Jess Robertson and head of development Tina Tozzi.

“We couldn’t be more excited and at the same time honored to be teaming with superstars Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe, as well as the talented team at Togethxr,” Ezell and Driscoll said. “This series will take audiences where they have never gone before, behind the scenes with elite professional female athletes and inside their relationships with loved ones, friends and other top sports stars.”

Togethxr’s slate of projects includes “The Syd and TP Show” on Fubo TV, “Surf Girls Hawai’i”on Prime Video and upcoming Prime Video documentary “Power of the Dream.”

The new unscripted series marks the latest TV collaboration between Bird and Rapinoe, whose production studio, A Touch More, set to adapt LGBTQ romance novel “Cleat Cute” into a series. The sports legends are set to EP the adaptation, which also hails from Future Shack Entertainment, which operates in partnership with Togethxr.