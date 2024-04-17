The LGBTQ romance novel “Cleat Cute” is getting a TV series adaptation.

The rights to adapt the book by Meryl Wilsner have been acquired by Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe’s production company, A Touch More, as well as TV studio Future Shack Entertainment, which operates in partnership with sports media and commerce company Togethxr.

“Cleat Cute,” published in September 2023, follows a young soccer player as she juggles being the new rookie player, her goals of making the national team, and a budding romance with her team captain, per the official logline.

Wilsner, Bird and Rapinoe are attached as executive producers for the adaptation alongside A Touch More’s head of development Camille Bernier-Green.

“We are thrilled to be working with Future Shack to bring Meryl Wilsner’s wonderful book to life,” Bird and Rapinoe said in a joint statement. “Having spent most of our lives on teams, we want to celebrate the ways in which relationships, both romantic and platonic, are organically created through sports. ‘Cleat Cute’ will not shy away from the messiness, occasional frustration, and undeniable beauty that come with loving the game and the players within it.”

“Cleat Cute” marks the first scripted series project for A Touch More as it aims to produce both scripted and unscripted content. The production company, which aims to amplify narratives around identity, activism, and underrepresented communities, was involved in ESPN’s podcast “Pink Card,” which centered on women in Iran fighting for the right to watch soccer.

“Sports is a universal language and breeding ground for world class storytelling,” Future Shack CEO Jeff Wachtel said. “As women’s sports captivate audiences around the globe, we’re proud to partner with two of the most iconic athletes of our time, Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird, to bring Meryl Wilsner’s delightful world to life in a bold, sexy and fun ensemble show.”

Future Shack is currently filming on Leighton Meester-led “Good Cap/Bad Cop,” which is slated for a 2025 release on the CW and Roku, as well as “Murder in a Small Town,” which stars Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk and is slated for Fox’s 2024-2025 season.

A Touch More is represented by UTA.