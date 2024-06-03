Pat McAfee Apologizes for Referring to Caitlin Clark as a ‘White B–h’

“I have way too much respect for her and women to put that into the universe,” the ESPN host says

Pat McAfee apologized for calling Caitlin Clark a “white b–h” just hours after making the initial comments on his sports talk show.

“I shouldn’t have used ‘white b–h’ as a descriptor of Caitlin Clark,” he wrote on X Monday. “No matter the context … even if we’re talking about race being a reason for some of the stuff happening … I have way too much respect for her and women to put that into the universe.”

“My intentions when saying it were complimentary just like the entire segment, but a lot of folks are saying that it certainly wasn’t at all. That’s 100% on me and for that I apologize … I have sent an apology to Caitlin as well,” McAfee continued. “Everything else I said … still alllllll facts.”

McAfee received immediate criticism Monday morning after he opened his ESPN show with a PowerPoint about the WNBA’s current rookie class, the media storm surrounding them and, in particular, the Indiana Fever superstar. In the end, he boiled it all down to race.

“I would like the media people that continue to say, ‘This rookie class, this rookie class, this rookie class,’” he began. “Nah, just call it for what it is — there’s one white b–h for the Indiana team who is a superstar.”

Meanwhile, the Indiana Fever is busy celebrating Clark being named May’s WNBA Rookie of the Month.

This is far from the first time the host has been in hot water for comments made on “The Pat McAfee Show.” He previously earned flak for allowing New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers on his show to rant about various conspiracies, vaccine-related and otherwise, among other scandals.

