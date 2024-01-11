Aaron Rodgers Back on ‘Pat McAfee Show’ 1 Day After QB Was Reportedly Bid Adieu | Video

Just one day after Pat McAfee said Aaron Rodgers was done on the “Pat McAfee Show” as a regular guest, the quarterback was welcomed back to the show. Rodgers had drawn controversy recently after saying on McAfee’s show that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was among those hoping that a list of infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s high-profile associates didn’t come out.

Rodgers joined the ESPN program on Thursday to discuss his relationship with Bill Belichick amid news that the coach will be leaving the New England Patriots.

“Joining us now to chitchat about massive names being amicably departed from two teams and at a very, very high level is a four-time NFL MVP and a man who is a Super Bowl champion,” McAfee announced. “Ladies and gentlemen, the last human Bill Belichick talked to on the field as the New England Patriots head coach: Aaron Rodgers.”

On Wednesday, McAfee had said that the weekly segment of “Aaron Rodgers Tuesday” was done for the season.

“We are very lucky to get a chance to chat with him and learn from him. Some of his thoughts and opinions do piss off a lot of people,” McAfee said on-air Wednesday.

The host continued, “I’m pumped that that is no longer every single Wednesday of my life, which it has been for the last few weeks.”

While many took McAfee’s words to indicate that Rodgers wouldn’t be back on the show anytime soon, McAfee clarified his on-air statements with a post on X.

“Our fans know that [Aaron Rodgers Tuesday] ends shortly after Aaron’s team’s season ends,” McAfee wrote Wednesday. “That’s how it’s been.”

“He’ll make random surprise welcomed pop ins during big events or offseason adventures but, it’s always been a season thing,” the host added. “I never said he’ll never be on the show again.”

McAfee said, “I certainly don’t love that I’ve found myself in political wars and public beefs because of something that a guest has said on our show.”

“But I think what I’ve come to realize is that it’s gonna come with the territory of this venture,” the host noted.