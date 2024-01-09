Former Green Bay Packers quarterback and now New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to “The Pat McAfee Show” to address the development of his tension with Jimmy Kimmel after name-dropping him in association with the list of Jeffrey Epstein associates.

Rodgers clarified that he doesn’t think Kimmel is a pedophile and that he’s glad Kimmel’s name hasn’t been released in association with Epstein.

“I’m glad Jimmy is not on the list. I really am,” Rodgers said. “And I don’t think he’s the P-word.”

Rodgers did take shots at Kimmel, who called out Rodgers’ intelligence as part of his response to the mention of his name in a previous segment of “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“I think it’s impressive that a man who went to Arizona State and has 10 joke writers can read off a prompter,” Rodgers said sarcastically. “My education at [junior college] and my three semesters at Cal [Berkeley] that I’m very proud of has worked out for me, and I’m glad to see it’s worked out for him as well. As long as he understands what was actually said, and that I’m not accusing him of being on a list, and I’m all for moving forward.”

Earlier on in the show, Rodgers repeated his exact words from the previous segment that started the exchange between him and the late-night host.

“I said that a lot of people, and I’m quoting myself, ‘A lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are really hoping that doesn’t come out.’ End quote, that’s what I said. That’s the entire quote,” Rodgers said. “I was referring to the fact that if there is a list, which again, this hasn’t come out yet, this was just a deposition. And there are names on it.”

Rodgers acknowledged the weight of his words, and he still called for consequences for names of Epstein associates that eventually do come out.

“I totally understand how serious an allegation of pedophilia would be. So for him to be upset about that,” Rodgers said. “I’m not stupid enough, even though you think I’m an idiot, and he made a lot of comments about my intelligence, but I’m not stupid enough to accuse you of that with absolutely zero evidence, concrete evidence. I think we can agree on something — that, one, those crimes are heinous and two, I’m glad you’re not on the list because, those who are on the list, and this one I think we can agree on that, at minimum, there should be an inquiry into their involvement, especially if they went to the island and in maximum there should be an investigation into it. So I hope that you will give the same type of energy to these heinous crimes when they do come out and the names do come out.”