Jimmy Kimmel Threatens to Sue Aaron Rodgers for Suggesting He Was a Jeffrey Epstein Associate

 “Your reckless words put my family in danger,” the late night host says

Jimmy Kimmel and Aaron Rodgers
Jimmy Kimmel and Aaron Rodgers (Credit: Getty Images)

Jimmy Kimmel blasted New York Jets player Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday, threatening to sue the quarterback after suggesting that he was an associate of Jeffrey Epstein.

“Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court,” Kimmel said.

Read the twitter missive in the full below.

“Dear Aasshole [sic],” Kimmel tweeted. “For the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list”’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality.”

Earlier in the day, Rodgers appeared on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show,” where he suggested that the late night “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host was one of the men who traveled to Epstein’s infamous private island and took advantage of the underage girls Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked. The un-redacted list of associates was rumored to be released in the new year.

jeffrey epstein
McAfee’s cohost AJ Hawk was the first to mention the late Epstein’s list. Rodgers responded, “A lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are really hoping that doesn’t come out.”

He added, “I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle.”

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ruled that the previously sealed list of 150 named associates, until now identified as “John and Jane Does,” could be unsealed beginning on Jan. 1, according to ABC.

Some names of Epstein associates have already been made public, including that of England’s Prince Andrew, Elon Musk and former CEO of Microsoft Bill Gates.

Names on the list of Epstein’s flight logs, which was not released at the time of publishing Tuesday evening, is expected to include people who worked for Epstein, flew on his planes or visited his homes — or, in some cases, appear on potential witness lists or in proposed terms for searches of electronic records.

Aaron Rodgers (Getty Images)
