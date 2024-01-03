ESPN host Pat McAfee apologized to Jimmy Kimmel Wednesday for Aaron Rodgers’ suggestion that the late night host was an associate of Jeffrey Epstein

“Whenever you’re free wheelin’ and dealin,’ in conversations, they can certainly lead to some conversations that cause international news and things like that. And whenever there’s accusations made about people, that can lead to lawsuits,” McAfee said on Wednesday’s episode of his eponymous ESPN talk show.

“Some things obviously people get very pissed off about, especially when they’re that serious allegations,” the host added. “So we apologize for being a part of it. I Can’t wait to hear what Aaron has to say about it. Hopefully those two will just be able to settle this, you know, not work-wise, but be able to chit-chat and move along.”

As of presstime, Rodgers had not yet issued a public apology to Kimmel for his statements Tuesday.

Sitting with “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers’ suggested that Kimmel is one of the people who “are really hoping [the Epstein list] doesn’t come out. I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle.”

Kimmel responded later Tuesday, saying that Rodgers’ “reckless words put my family in danger.” He threatened legal action against the New York Jets quarterback.

“I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality … Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court,” Kimmel tweeted.

McAfee referred to Rodgers’ claim as “meant to be a s–t talk joke,” but realized how serious the implications would be after he saw Kimmel’s threat to sue.

“We obviously don’t like the to be associated with anything negative ever. We’d like our show to be an uplifting one, a happy one, a fun one. But it’s because we talk s–t and try to make light of everything.”

McAfee also mentioned that earlier this year he had to read aloud an apology to Brett Favre after claiming the former quarterback was “stealing from poor people in Mississippi.”

“That was a big thing for a long time,” McAfee said. “How did that start? Well, we just started making jokes.”

It’s worth noting that Disney owns both ESPN and ABC, the home of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

