Aaron Rodgers Booted as Guest on ESPN’s ‘Pat McAfee Show’ 

Aaron Rodgers has gotten the boot from his regular guest appearances on “The Pat McAfee Show” amid controversial comments regarding Jimmy Kimmel, McAfee said on Wednesday

Last week, Rodgers suggested that the late-night host’s name would appear on recently released documents linking him to Jeffrey Epstein. Kimmel pushed back on the suggestion, threatening to sue Rodgers in response. 

Shortly after the incident, McAfee apologized to Kimmel on-air saying, “We apologize for being a part of it.”

On Wednesday, however, McAfee was ready to close the book on the situation. 

“Aaron Rodgers is a Hall of Famer. He’s a four-time MVP. He’s a massive piece of the NFL story whenever you go back and tell it. He will be a huge part of it,” McAfee said. 

The sports show host continued, “We are very lucky to get a chance to chat with him and learn from him. Some of his thoughts and opinions do piss off a lot of people.”

“I’m pumped that that is no longer every single Wednesday of my life, which it has been for the last few weeks,” McAfee said referencing the latest controversy. 

“On Friday I obviously threw us into the fire as well,” McAfee added. “I forever stand by that. Everything else, though, just can’t do that and not what we want to be known for.”

McAfee also noted that he is personally looking forward to things calming down saying, “The way it ended, it got real loud, real loud.” 

“I’m happy that is not going to be my mentions going forward, which is great news,” the ESPN host continued. 

