Netflix Thriller ‘Carry-On’ Soars Past ‘Landman’ on Streaming Top 10 | Chart

It took a force like Taylor Sheridan to topple Max’s dominant run atop the streaming chart on the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report last week. This week, it’s another streaming super power’s turn, as Netflix denies Sheridan the rare opportunity to top both the streaming and linear top 10 lists.

Netflix’s return to the top spot is thanks to “Carry-On.” The thriller has a holiday angle – all of the action happens on Christmas Eve – which helped it give Netflix its first chart topper since “The Perfect Couple,” way back on the Sept. 19 edition of the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report.