ABC Dominates Linear Top 10 With Presidential Debate, Emmys and AI | Chart

This week’s Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report is a tale of two couples. First is the adversarial duo of Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, who faced off for the first (and likely last) time in a debate topped the linear chart this week.

The debate was seen in 28.3 million U.S. households on Sept. 10, according to Samba TV data. That makes it the most-watched TV event of the year, aside from the Super Bowl. This was must-see TV for undecided voters as well, as 53% of this audience tuned into a presidential debate for the first time this year (meaning they skipped the June debate between Trump and then-candidate President Joe Biden).