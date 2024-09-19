ABC Dominates Linear Top 10 With Presidential Debate, Emmys and AI | Chart

Netflix claims the Top 3 spots on this week’s streaming chart, while the presidential debate tops linear

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris shake hands before their debate.
US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (R) shakes hands with former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 10, 2024. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

This week’s Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report is a tale of two couples. First is the adversarial duo of Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, who faced off for the first (and likely last) time in a debate topped the linear chart this week. 

The debate was seen in 28.3 million U.S. households on Sept. 10, according to Samba TV data. That makes it the most-watched TV event of the year, aside from the Super Bowl. This was must-see TV for undecided voters as well, as 53% of this audience tuned into a presidential debate for the first time this year (meaning they skipped the June debate between Trump and then-candidate President Joe Biden). 

Cole Strain

Cole Strain is the vice president of measurement products at Samba TV, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Samba TV, visit its website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

