In the last few years we have seen streamers cutting titles from their catalog, resulting in titles not available anywhere to stream. This has raised concerns about the ability to reliably access content in the digital era. In theory, there should be a way to monetize even the most niche content. FAST platforms have excelled at this, providing a home for content that audiences may not be willing to pay a subscription fee for but are happy to watch for free with ads.

With that in mind, here are the most in-demand classic shows (ended before 2000) that currently lack a streaming home and are a potential opportunity for platforms looking to cash in on untapped audience demand.

The most in-demand show that ended before 2000 and doesn’t currently have an on-demand streaming home is “The Dukes of Hazzard.” This is also more of a cautionary tale than a potential opportunity for platforms to seize on. Previously available to stream on Amazon’s FAST platform, the company considered removing the title in 2020 over concerns about its prominent Confederate flag imagery. A similar example is “The Cosby Show,” which currently lacks a streaming home for obvious reasons.

Both are reminders that looking for gems in older content isn’t without risk and modern sensibilities have to be taken into account.

But not all classic series are so out of touch with modern standards. “Miami Vice” and “The A-Team” still rank among the top 3% of shows in terms of their demand in the U.S. These shows have remained popular with audiences decades after their original run due to their lasting cultural impact. “Miami Vice” is memorable for its distinctive style and synth-heavy soundtrack. “The A-Team” gave us an iconic cast of characters and set the standard for over-the-top action on the small screen.

Given the continued high demand for these classic shows in the U.S., it is surprising that they are not available to stream. This is a clear opportunity for a streamer to step up and give audiences what they want.

While the four most in-demand classic shows without a streaming home are action series, the rest of the ranking is dominated by comedies. It was just announced that a sequel to “A Different World” is in the works at Netflix. It would therefore make sense for this show to land on Netflix so that the platform can make the most of adapting this story.

“Murphy Brown” and “Mad About You” both had a revival season 20 years after ending (in 2018 and 2019, respectively). That makes it all the more puzzling that neither of these shows is available to stream and benefit from renewed attention for their latest season. The fact that both these series still have a level of demand that puts them in the top 12% of shows means that there is money being left on the table by not making these available to audiences.

Platforms serve an important role in the attention economy of matching content with the audiences that want it. Even a long-ended series can still have high demand that represents a business opportunity. While larger streamers may overlook some of these titles, or even axe them from their platform for a tax write-off, FAST platforms and smaller streamers can play a role by finding ways to monetize this content.