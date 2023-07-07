Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

"Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies" on Paramount+

What Paramount+’s Recent Content Cuts Mean for Subscribers | Chart

by | July 7, 2023 @ 12:56 PM

“Rise of the Pink Ladies” barely had a chance to find an audience, but low demand shows the corporate cost-cutting rationale

Following the lead of Max, Disney+ and Hulu, Paramount+ has announced it would cut a raft of shows and movies. Perhaps the most surprising of these was “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,” which just had its finale on June 1. Within weeks of the season’s end, Paramount announced that the show was not only canceled but would be removed from Paramount+ entirely. 

The musical comedy, a prequel to the original “Grease” movie, premiered on April 6 and struggled to take off until its final weeks when it reached its highest levels of demand, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement. It peaked at 20 times the average series demand the day after its finale. Unfortunately for fans of the show, it won’t get a longer runway to make further inroads with audiences.

